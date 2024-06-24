India B2C E-Commerce Market, Payment Trends, & Emerging Digital Technologies 2024 - BNPL Sector Users Expected to Exceed 100 Million by 2027, Growing at an Annual Rate of Over 30%

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India B2C E-Commerce Insights, Payment Trends, & Emerging Digital Technologies 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India's B2C E-Commerce sector achieved notable growth, with the market size reaching tens of billions of euros in FY 2023. It is projected to more than double by 2027, showcasing a robust growth rate annually.
The momentum is expected to continue, with the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) projected to exceed EUR 300 billion by 2030. The number of online shoppers in India also saw a substantial increase, reaching over 200 million in FY 2023, marking a significant rise from the previous year.
Adopting omnichannel strategies, nearly a quarter of shoppers in 2022 preferred picking up their online purchases in-store or curbside, blending digital convenience with physical retail benefits. The mobile wallet sector in India is set for substantial growth, anticipated to achieve a compound annual growth rate of just under a quarter from 2023 to 2027.
Real-time payment transactions are expected to approach 250 billion by 2027, fueled by the widespread adoption of the UPI system - a platform inspired by global best practices but adapted for local needs. The 'Buy Now, Pay Later' sector is set to expand dramatically, with anticipated users expected to exceed 100 million by 2027, growing at an annual rate of over +30%.
Digital health applications and telemedicine are increasingly popular, indicating a shift towards digital wellness solutions. In parallel, the digital gaming sector is experiencing robust growth, with revenue expected to exceed EUR 1 billion by 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways
2. Management Summary
3. India B2C E-Commerce
3.1. B2C E-Commerce Market Overview
- Market Size of B2C E-Commerce Landscape, in USD Billion, 2024 & 2030f
- B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2022e, 2024f, 2026f & 2030f
- B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, in % of Total Retail Market*, FY 2020-FY 2023
- Annual Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, in % of Year-on-Year Change, FY 2021-FY 2023
- Average Monthly Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, in % of Annual Online Shoppers, FY 2021-FY 2023
- Card Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f
- Number of Digital Payment Transactions, in billions, FY 2022-23 & FY 2026-27f
- Value of Digital Payment Transactions, in INR trillion, FY 2022-23 & FY 2026-27f
- B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2022e & 2027f
- B2C E-Commerce Marketplace GMV, in USD billion, 2022e & 2027f
- Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, 2022e & 2027f
- Number of B2C E-Commerce MSMEs*, in million, 2022e & 2027f
- Overview of E-Commerce and Online Payment Landscape, April 2024
- Overview of Players Landscape, May 2024
- Top B2C E-Commerce & Shopping Websites Ranking, % of Total Traffic Share, April 2024
- Top B2C E-Commerce Marketplace Websites Ranking, % of Total Traffic Share, April 2024
- Top Retail Websites, by Visits in millions, Bounce Rate in %, And Pages Per Visit, April 2024
- Online Shopping Share Of Total Retail Market, in %, 2024
- B2C E-Commerce Market Share, by Company, in %, April 2024
- Amazon's Challenges and Opportunities in the Payments Market, 2024, April 2024
3.2. Omnichannel Commerce Trends
- Share of B2C E-Commerce Shoppers Who Picked Up Their Most Recent Online Purchase In-Store or Curbside, in %, October 2022
- Offline Retail Market Size, by Channels, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2030f
- Online Retail Market Size, by Channels, in USD billion, 2022 & 2030f
4. India Payment Systems and Financial Technologies
4.1. Online Payment Trends
- Market Size of Payments Industry, in USD billion, 2024 & 2029f
- Payments Market Overview, 2024
- Market Share of Retail Payment Apps, in %, 2024
- B2C E-Commerce Market Share, by Company, in %, 2024
- B2C E-Commerce Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f
- Mobile Wallet Payments Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f
- Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022
- Breakdown of Digital Wallet Use Frequency Among Adults, in %, May 2022
4.2. Real-Time Payments
- Total Number of Real-Time Transactions, in billions, 2022 & 2027f
- Volume of UPI-Based Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions, January - June 2022
- Total Value of Transactions via UPI, in INR billion, January - June 2022
4.3. Buy Now, Pay Later
- BNPL Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2022e & 2026f
- Number of BNPL Users, in millions, 2022e & 2027f
4.4. POS Payment Methods
- Total Volume of Select Payment Method at POS, in millions & Value of Payment Method at POS, in INR trillion, Q3 2022
- Share of Preferred Payment Methods, by Value and Volume, in %, Q3 2022
4.5. Open Banking Market
- Share of Businesses of Banks That Would be Carried Out Through Embedded Finance Model Operated by Open Banking, in %, 2027f
- Share of Consumers Who Are Open to Sharing Data on Account Aggregator Platforms, in %, 2021
5. Emerging Technologies and Digital Trends in India
5.1. Digital Health Market
- Number of Active Digital Health App Users, by Country, in thousands, November 2022
- Top Usage of Healthcare Apps, in % of E-Commerce Users, 2022e
- Breakdown of Revenue From Telemedicine, in % of Healthcare Leaders and Professionals, 2022
- Share of Healthcare Leaders and Professionals Who Have Implemented Electronic Medical Records (EMR), in %, 2022
- Share of Healthcare Professionals Who Want to Partner With Diagnostic Imaging and Screening Centers to Improve Patient Outcome and Care Delivery, in %, February 2023
5.2. Digital Gaming Market
- PC and Mobile Gaming Revenue, in USD billion, 2022 & 2026f
- Number of PC and Mobile Gamers, in millions, 2022 & 2026f
- Breakdown of Gamers Playing Real-Money Games vs Those Playing Non-Real-Money Games, by Gender, in %, 2022e
5.3. Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
- Share of Population That Has Either Traded in Cryptocurrency or Held Crypto in the Last 6 Months, in %, June 2022
- Top Cryptocurrency Investment Strategies That Crypto Investors Plan to Undertake in the Next 6 Months, in % of Crypto Investors, Q1 2022 vs Q2 2022
- Top Reasons Why Crypto Investors Invested in Cryptocurrency, in %, June 2022
- Breakdown of Crypto Investors Holding Cryptocurrency, by Age, in %, Q1 2022 vs Q2 2022
- Breakdown of Top Cryptocurrencies Held By Investors, in % of Respondents, 2022
