India B2C E-Commerce Market, Payment Trends, & Emerging Digital Technologies 2024 - BNPL Sector Users Expected to Exceed 100 Million by 2027, Growing at an Annual Rate of Over 30%

India's B2C E-Commerce sector achieved notable growth, with the market size reaching tens of billions of euros in FY 2023. It is projected to more than double by 2027, showcasing a robust growth rate annually.

The momentum is expected to continue, with the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) projected to exceed EUR 300 billion by 2030. The number of online shoppers in India also saw a substantial increase, reaching over 200 million in FY 2023, marking a significant rise from the previous year.

Adopting omnichannel strategies, nearly a quarter of shoppers in 2022 preferred picking up their online purchases in-store or curbside, blending digital convenience with physical retail benefits. The mobile wallet sector in India is set for substantial growth, anticipated to achieve a compound annual growth rate of just under a quarter from 2023 to 2027.

Real-time payment transactions are expected to approach 250 billion by 2027, fueled by the widespread adoption of the UPI system - a platform inspired by global best practices but adapted for local needs. The 'Buy Now, Pay Later' sector is set to expand dramatically, with anticipated users expected to exceed 100 million by 2027, growing at an annual rate of over +30%.

Digital health applications and telemedicine are increasingly popular, indicating a shift towards digital wellness solutions. In parallel, the digital gaming sector is experiencing robust growth, with revenue expected to exceed EUR 1 billion by 2026.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Indian government supporting the growth of B2C E-Commerce?

How many online shoppers were there in India in 2023?

Which companies are making significant investments in India's B2C E-Commerce market, and what impact do these investments have?

What factors are driving the growth of the B2C E-Commerce market in India?

How many real-time payment transactions are expected in India by 2027?

Companies Featured:

Ajio

Aliexpress

Amazon

Blinkit

Boat Lifestyle

Croma

Flipkart

Google

Indiamart

Jiomart

Lenskart

Meesho

Myntra

Nykaa

Oneplus

Pricee

Reliance Retail

Samsung

Swiggy

Zomato

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. India B2C E-Commerce

3.1. B2C E-Commerce Market Overview

Market Size of B2C E-Commerce Landscape, in USD Billion, 2024 & 2030f

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2022e, 2024f, 2026f & 2030f

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, in % of Total Retail Market*, FY 2020-FY 2023

Annual Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, in % of Year-on-Year Change, FY 2021-FY 2023

Average Monthly Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, in % of Annual Online Shoppers, FY 2021-FY 2023

Card Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f

Number of Digital Payment Transactions, in billions, FY 2022-23 & FY 2026-27f

Value of Digital Payment Transactions, in INR trillion, FY 2022-23 & FY 2026-27f

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2022e & 2027f

B2C E-Commerce Marketplace GMV, in USD billion, 2022e & 2027f

Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, 2022e & 2027f

Number of B2C E-Commerce MSMEs*, in million, 2022e & 2027f

Overview of E-Commerce and Online Payment Landscape, April 2024

Overview of Players Landscape, May 2024

Top B2C E-Commerce & Shopping Websites Ranking, % of Total Traffic Share, April 2024

Top B2C E-Commerce Marketplace Websites Ranking, % of Total Traffic Share, April 2024

Top Retail Websites, by Visits in millions, Bounce Rate in %, And Pages Per Visit, April 2024

Online Shopping Share Of Total Retail Market, in %, 2024

B2C E-Commerce Market Share, by Company, in %, April 2024

Amazon's Challenges and Opportunities in the Payments Market, 2024, April 2024

3.2. Omnichannel Commerce Trends

Share of B2C E-Commerce Shoppers Who Picked Up Their Most Recent Online Purchase In-Store or Curbside, in %, October 2022

Offline Retail Market Size, by Channels, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2030f

Online Retail Market Size, by Channels, in USD billion, 2022 & 2030f

4. India Payment Systems and Financial Technologies

4.1. Online Payment Trends

Market Size of Payments Industry, in USD billion, 2024 & 2029f

Payments Market Overview, 2024

Market Share of Retail Payment Apps, in %, 2024

B2C E-Commerce Market Share, by Company, in %, 2024

B2C E-Commerce Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f

Mobile Wallet Payments Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f

Share of Adults Who Own a Mobile Wallet and Have Used It in the Past Year, in %, 2022

Breakdown of Digital Wallet Use Frequency Among Adults, in %, May 2022

4.2. Real-Time Payments

Total Number of Real-Time Transactions, in billions, 2022 & 2027f

Volume of UPI-Based Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions, January - June 2022

Total Value of Transactions via UPI, in INR billion, January - June 2022

4.3. Buy Now, Pay Later

BNPL Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2022e & 2026f

Number of BNPL Users, in millions, 2022e & 2027f

4.4. POS Payment Methods

Total Volume of Select Payment Method at POS, in millions & Value of Payment Method at POS, in INR trillion, Q3 2022

Share of Preferred Payment Methods, by Value and Volume, in %, Q3 2022

4.5. Open Banking Market

Share of Businesses of Banks That Would be Carried Out Through Embedded Finance Model Operated by Open Banking, in %, 2027f

Share of Consumers Who Are Open to Sharing Data on Account Aggregator Platforms, in %, 2021

5. Emerging Technologies and Digital Trends in India

5.1. Digital Health Market

Number of Active Digital Health App Users, by Country, in thousands, November 2022

Top Usage of Healthcare Apps, in % of E-Commerce Users, 2022e

Breakdown of Revenue From Telemedicine, in % of Healthcare Leaders and Professionals, 2022

Share of Healthcare Leaders and Professionals Who Have Implemented Electronic Medical Records (EMR), in %, 2022

Share of Healthcare Professionals Who Want to Partner With Diagnostic Imaging and Screening Centers to Improve Patient Outcome and Care Delivery, in %, February 2023

5.2. Digital Gaming Market

PC and Mobile Gaming Revenue, in USD billion, 2022 & 2026f

Number of PC and Mobile Gamers, in millions, 2022 & 2026f

Breakdown of Gamers Playing Real-Money Games vs Those Playing Non-Real-Money Games, by Gender, in %, 2022e

5.3. Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

Share of Population That Has Either Traded in Cryptocurrency or Held Crypto in the Last 6 Months, in %, June 2022

Top Cryptocurrency Investment Strategies That Crypto Investors Plan to Undertake in the Next 6 Months, in % of Crypto Investors, Q1 2022 vs Q2 2022

Top Reasons Why Crypto Investors Invested in Cryptocurrency, in %, June 2022

Breakdown of Crypto Investors Holding Cryptocurrency, by Age, in %, Q1 2022 vs Q2 2022

Breakdown of Top Cryptocurrencies Held By Investors, in % of Respondents, 2022

