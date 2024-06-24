$35+ Bn Carbon Black Markets - Global Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Black Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbon black market is expected to reach an estimated $35.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030

This comprehensive market report provides a detailed analysis of the carbon black market, encompassing various aspects such as market size, segmentation, growth drivers, challenges, and emerging trends. It offers valuable insights into the competitive landscape, profiles of key players, and their strategies for market expansion.



The carbon black market is a crucial segment of the global chemical industry, serving diverse sectors such as automotive, construction, and packaging. Carbon black, a fine powder produced through the incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products, possesses unique properties that make it an essential material in various applications. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the carbon black market, including its market size, share, analysis, different types of carbon black, and key manufacturers.



Carbon Black Market Overview



The future of the global carbon black market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, industrial, and building and construction sectors. The carbon black market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand from end-use industries and the expansion of automotive and construction sectors worldwide. Carbon black is primarily used as reinforcing filler in rubber products, enhancing their strength, durability, and resistance to wear. Additionally, it finds applications in plastics, coatings, and inks due to its excellent UV resistance and color properties.



Emerging Trends in the Carbon Black Market



The carbon black market is poised for steady growth due to its wide range of applications across industries. The automotive sector, in particular, is a significant driver of demand, with carbon black being extensively used in the production of tires, hoses, belts, and other rubber components. As the global vehicle fleet expands, especially in emerging economies, the demand for carbon black is expected to witness substantial growth.



Furthermore, the construction industry plays a crucial role in driving the carbon black market. Carbon black is employed in various construction materials, such as roofing membranes, cables, pipes, and sealants, due to its excellent resistance to weathering, UV radiation, and physical stress.



Another emerging application of carbon black lies in the energy storage sector, particularly in lithium-ion batteries. Carbon black acts as a conductive additive in battery electrodes, improving their performance and longevity. As the demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems continues to rise, the carbon black market is anticipated to benefit from this trend. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing usage of recycled and bio-based carbon black and a shifting focus from commodities to more specialized grades of carbon black.

Carbon Black Market Share



The carbon black market has experienced substantial growth, with a rising market size attributed to its widespread use in various industries. The market is dominated by a few major players who hold a significant market share. These key players have established their position through technological advancements, extensive distribution networks, and strategic collaborations. However, the market also features several regional and local manufacturers, contributing to healthy competition and providing opportunities for niche markets.



Carbon Black Manufacturers



The carbon black market consists of several key manufacturers operating globally. These manufacturers play a significant role in meeting the growing demand for carbon black across various industries. They employ advanced technologies, focus on product development, and maintain a robust distribution network to cater to the diverse requirements of customers worldwide.

Carbon Black Market Insight

Carbon black for tire rubber will remain the largest application segment over the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Transportation will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for tire and mechanical rubber goods.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, driven by higher vehicle production and shift of tire production to low-cost countries, such as India and China.

Features of Carbon Black Market

Market Size Estimates: Carbon black market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by application, end use, grade, and function

Regional Analysis: Carbon black market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, end use, grade, and function, and regions for the carbon black market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the carbon black market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Birla Carbon

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Omsk Carbon Group

Philips Carbon Black

Tokai Carbon Co Ltd

Denka Company Limited`

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Continental Carbon Company

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Carbon Black Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Carbon Black Market by Application

3.3.1: Tire Rubber Coating

3.3.2: Non-Tire Rubber

3.3.3: Plastics

3.3.4: Coating

3.3.5: Ink

3.3.6: Others

3.4: Global Carbon Black Market by Grade

3.4.1: Commodity

3.4.2: Specialty

3.5: Global Carbon Black Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Transportation

3.5.2: Printing and Packaging

3.5.3: Industrial

3.5.4: Building and Construction

3.5.5: Others

3.6: Global Carbon Black Market by Function

3.6.1: Reinforcement

3.6.2: UV Protection

3.6.3: Color

3.6.4: Conductivity

3.6.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Carbon Black Market by Region

4.2: North American Carbon Black Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Tire Rubber, Non-Tire Rubber, Plastics, Ink, Coating, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Grade: Commodity and Specialty

4.2.3: United States Carbon Black Market

4.2.4: Canadian Carbon Black Market

4.2.5: Mexican Carbon Black Market

4.3: European Carbon Black Market

4.3.1: Market by Application: Tire Rubber, Non-Tire Rubber, Plastics, Ink, Coating, and Others

4.3.2: Market by Grade: Commodity and Specialty

4.3.3: German Carbon Black Market

4.3.4: Italian Carbon Black Market

4.3.5: Russian Carbon Black Market

4.3.6: French Carbon Black Market

4.4: APAC Carbon Black Market

4.4.1: Market by Application: Tire Rubber, Non-Tire Rubber, Plastics, Ink, Coating, and Others

4.4.2: Market by Grade: Commodity and Specialty

4.4.3: Chinese Carbon Black Market

4.4.4: Japanese Carbon Black Market

4.4.5: Indian Carbon Black Market

4.4.6: Thai Carbon Black Market

4.4.7: Indonesian Carbon Black Market

4.4.8: South Korean Carbon Black Market

4.5: ROW Carbon Black Market

4.5.1: Market by Application: Tire Rubber, Non-Tire Rubber, Plastics, Ink, Coating, and Others

4.5.2: Market by Grade: Commodity and Specialty

4.5.3: Turkish Carbon Black Market

4.5.4: Brazilian Carbon Black Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Black Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Black Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Carbon Black Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Carbon Black Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Carbon Black Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Carbon Black Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6zuvx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.