Weight Loss Supplement Market Poised for Expansion, Anticipated to Surge at a CAGR of 4.96% from 2023-2028

Dublin, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Weight Loss Supplement Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global weight loss supplement market is poised for significant growth, forecasted to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.96% over the period from 2023 to 2028.

This growth trajectory highlights an increase by USD 1533.5 million, fueled by an array of key factors including the rise in the obese population, increased healthcare spending, and the burgeoning presence of online retail platforms.



Market Segmentation Insights



An in-depth analysis of the weight loss supplement market segments reveals a diversified portfolio of products, including pills, powders, and liquids, distributed through two major channels: online stores and retail outlets.

Geographically, the market extends its reach across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW), indicating a global footprint and the universal need for weight management solutions.



Emerging Trends and Vendor Landscape



The market is experiencing a surge in marketing initiatives and the escalating recognition of the importance of weight management. Moreover, the inclination towards plant-based supplements is gaining traction, reshaping consumer demand patterns within the industry. This emergent behavioral shift suggests a more holistic and natural approach by consumers toward weight loss.

A thorough vendor analysis within the report indicates strategic moves by industry leaders aimed at consolidating market presence and optimizing growth potential. The report profiles several prominent brands that are pivotal to the market's expansion, flagging the importance of innovation and the adept navigation of market dynamics.



Key Market Dynamics



The report encapsulates a comprehensive exploration of the weight loss supplement market, delving into the critical factors that sculpt the market scenario. Growth drivers, current trends, and the overall environment are sifted through to provide stakeholders with actionable insights.

The contributory role of online retail stores' growth plays a substantial aspect in the accessibility and popularity of weight loss supplements.

As the industry is witnessing steep competition and promotional zest, key influencers are identified to assist stakeholders in formulating informed strategies.



Companies Profiled:

Abbott Laboratories

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Amway Corp.

Bioalpha Holdings Berhad

FANCL Corp.

Glanbia plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GNC Holdings LLC

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Market America Inc.

Nature Sure

Natures Sunshine Products Inc.

Nestle SA

Pfizer Inc.

Shaklee Corp.

Solace Nutrition

True Protein Pty Ltd.

Vitaco Ltd.

Wolfson Holdco Ltd.

The weight loss supplement market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel



Online stores

Retail outlets

By Type



Pills

Powder

Liquid

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psc8s4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.