COMPLETION OF SOCIETE GENERALE’S 279.8 MILLION EUROS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR CANCELLATION PURPOSE

Regulated Information

Paris, 24 June 2024

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures)

Societe Generale announces the completion of its share buyback program for cancellation purpose, which began on 27 May 2024.

11,718,771 Societe Generale ordinary shares have been purchased for a total amount of 279.8 million euros and will shortly be cancelled.

The description and weekly information on the shares acquired in the context of this share buyback program are available on the Societe Generale website Regulated Information - Société Générale (societegenerale.com) and here below for the last buyback period.

The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild had temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 17 to 21 June 2024

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17/06/2024 FR0000130809 572,055 22.3505 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17/06/2024 FR0000130809 211,000 22.3227 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17/06/2024 FR0000130809 25,000 22.3433 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 17/06/2024 FR0000130809 25,000 22.3434 AQEU TOTAL 833,055 22.3430

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the section 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: Regulated information and other important information

