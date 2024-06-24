Italian Energy Industry Leader Westrafo Announces Plans for Ohio Production Facility at SelectUSA Conference

National Harbor, Md., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrafo America, a privately held Italian manufacturer of power transformers and energy solutions, plans to establish its first North American production facility in Trotwood, Ohio, to serve the U.S. market. The facility will create 230 new jobs.

“Building on the principles that have guided our growth, such as innovation, sustainability, and strong customer focus, we believe it is crucial to invest in the country that is focusing more than any other on the development of an efficient and sustainable grid,” said Westrafo CEO Alberto Cracco.

The Trotwood site will produce Westrafo’s medium and high-voltage transformers and energy solutions systems, which are focused on renewable energy growth. The company has been exporting products to the U.S. since 2019 and can currently count on an installed base of more than seven GW in the U.S. market. The company decided to invest directly in the U.S. heartland to supply an American product to local customers. The project is contingent upon the approval of state and local incentives.

“I’m happy to join JobsOhio and the Dayton Development Coalition to welcome Westrafo to both the United States and to the great state of Ohio,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “By choosing the Miami Valley for its first North American production facility, Westrafo will have access to innovative thinkers and a dynamic workforce to develop and manufacture transformers that will help to create a more sustainable and efficient energy grid.”

Westrafo announced the Ohio project Monday afternoon at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland. Westrafo has committed to invest at least $12.02 million on the project, however the company said it plans to invest $15 million. Cracco was joined by U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves and U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack Markell at Ohio’s exhibit booth for the announcement. JobsOhio attends the event each year, and the Westrafo announcement marked the fourth time Ohio announced a major project at the conference.

“Congratulations to Westrafo and the great state of Ohio. Westrafo’s important investment in Ohio will contribute to the clean energy transition in the United States, create jobs, and grow the economies on both sides of the Atlantic,” said U.S. Ambassador to Italy Jack Markell.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the highest-profile event in the United States. It facilitates business investment by connecting thousands of investors, companies, economic development organizations (EDOs), and industry experts to make deals happen.

“Today’s announcement with Westrafo demonstrates Ohio’s longstanding commitment to creating a business environment where international businesses and their people can thrive,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “We look forward to being a partner in Westrafo’s long-term success as it establishes its North American footprint and advances renewable energy technology with Ohio’s ingenuity and talent.”

The site, at 6214 Wolf Creek Pike, Trotwood, will continue Ohio’s growth in the renewable energy industry and provide the fast-growing company with direct access to the U.S. market. Westrafo received a prestigious award in the “Fastest Growing” category at the GO GLOBAL AWARDS 2023 and was listed as 18th out of 400 companies named champions of growth in 2021 by The German ITQF Institute, the leading independent body in Europe in quality surveys, and has more than doubled in size since 2021.

###

About Westrafo

Westrafo is a leading company in the electromechanical industry with production facilities in Italy, Ghana and representative offices in the United States. Westrafo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of integrated solutions for the energy world and customized power and distribution transformers for different applications, according to customer specifications: photovoltaic, wind, hydrogen, energy storage and different types of industrial applications.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com.