Carahsoft Launches CarahCloud Marketplace for Public Sector Customers

RESTON, Va., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., a Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the launch of CarahCloud Marketplace, a digital catalog designed to serve the Public Sectors’ growing acquisition demand of 3rd party software products and solutions in AWS Marketplace. CarahCloud Marketplace is purposely built on a collection of new AWS Marketplace application programming interface (API)s enabling independent software vendors (ISVs) and AWS Partners to build workflow integrations with AWS Marketplace for their Amazon Machine Image (AMI), software as a service (SaaS), and Container products.



“We are thrilled to launch CarahCloud Marketplace as it represents the collaborative relationship with AWS and our reseller partners in delivering innovative solutions for today’s Public Sector customers’ cloud transformation,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “CarahCloud Marketplace simplifies the customers’ acquisition process for their cloud-based products available in AWS Marketplace, offering flexible payment terms and options to purchase from their preferred Marketplace channel partner through a single motion. We look forward to future AWS Marketplace API releases in advancing the transformation of Public Sector customers’ Marketplace experience.”

Carahsoft is one of the first AWS Public Sector (PSP) Program members to demonstrate the feature capabilities of the recently released AWS Marketplace APIs, where AWS Partners and customers can now host, manage and promote their own AWS Marketplace branded storefront directly from their website.

“The AWS Marketplace APIs provides a complete storefront experience to our resell partners and their customers’ acquisition of third-party software products,” said Tina Chiao, Director Carahsoft’s AWS Business Unit. “The APIs enable Carahsoft and our ISV partners to expand their Marketplace solution offerings specific to the Public Sector from months to days.”

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

