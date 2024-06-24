IT Leaders Share Best Practices for Spurring Business Growth and Using AI Tools in Free Webinar on June 27th Hosted by Pipefy

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Join IT leaders to hear about the challenges they’ve faced, and how they’ve overcome them to deliver even more for their businesses in a free webinar hosted by Pipefy , the global industry leader in business process automation (BPA). They will share best practices in how IT teams can help their companies spur growth, contain costs, and execute strategy with precision, including key insights on:

*Why adaptability is the watchword when it comes to the tech stack.

*How tools like AI can change the game for IT teams.

WHO: Rumi Contractor , Global C-Suite Executive and CXO Whisperer

Andre Campos , C-level Tech & Strategic Advisor

WHEN: June 27, 2024, 1 p.m. Eastern

WHERE: Register for the free webinar here, Pipefy :

