Global Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market Size To Worth USD 2.23 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.15%

New York, United States , June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.35 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.23 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.15% during the projected period.

Rubella diagnostic testing is the process of determining whether the body has generated antibodies to neutralize rubella viruses. Positive-stranded RNA virus is the causative agent of rubella infections and a member of the rubivirus family. German measles is also known as rubella, is a highly contagious viral infection that causes an eye-catching red rash. For the purpose of treating patients, halting the spread, and verifying illness, diagnostic testing for rubella is crucial. Because it's an infectious virus, someone who has it can infect others by coughing or sneezing. The high airborne transmission ability of the togavirus is directly correlated with an increase in instances of rubella. A rubella infection usually affects both adults and children. The market under consideration is expanding as a result of the rising incidence of rubella and rising diagnostic expenses. The market for rubella diagnostic tests is being driven by the expansion of point-of-care diagnostics. The industry for rubella diagnostic testing is expected to be driven primarily by the recurrence of outbreaks, advancements in testing methods, and a decrease in vaccination rates. However, the necessity of making significant infrastructure investments, such as system upgrades and storage facilities, restrict the integration of innovative diagnostic testing technologies into the energy systems that exist the present time.

Global Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Testing Technique (Latex Agglutination, Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA), and Other Testing Techniques), By Application (Hospitals, Laboratories, and Other Applications) , and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The enzyme immunoassay (EIA) segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global rubella diagnostic testing market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of testing technique, the global rubella diagnostic testing market is divided into latex agglutination, enzyme immunoassay (EIA), radioimmunoassay (RIA), fluorescent immunoassay (FIA), and other testing techniques. Among these, the enzyme immunoassay (EIA) segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global rubella diagnostic testing market during the projected timeframe. In the process of confirmation epidemiological disease epidemics, antigen detection is one of the main uses for the EIA reagents and equipment, which are extensively utilized for on-site diagnostics. The most popular method for utilizing commercial enzyme immunoassay (EIA) kits is IgM testing.



The hospitals segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global rubella diagnostic testing market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global rubella diagnostic testing market is divided into hospitals, laboratories, and other applications. Among these, the hospitals segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global rubella diagnostic testing market during the projected timeframe. The growing population is the main reason hospitals are implementing various technologies and quicker testing procedures that yield results rather quickly.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global rubella diagnostic testing market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global rubella diagnostic testing market over the forecast period. According to the CDC, the US has completed its rubella chains of transmission, which means that infectious diseases like rubella are no longer native to a place. The centers for disease control record fewer instances of rubella in the United States each year. On the other hand, the CDC claims that the primary strategy for establishing rubella-free zones in the US is to have a unified surveillance system.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global rubella diagnostic testing market during the projected timeframe. The Indian government has developed a treatment strategy to expand the diagnostic facilities established for that purpose. For instance, as part of the Reproductive Maternal Neonatal Child and Adolescent Health strategy, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, launched the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan Campaign to improve the quality and coverage of ANC with diagnostics and counseling services.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market Beckman Coulter Inc., Biokit SA, BioMérieux SA, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ZEUS Scientific Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Beckman Coulter Inc, and Others Key players

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting and Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Recent Developments

In Feb 2023, The American Red Cross, UN Foundation, CDC, Gavi, Vaccines Alliance, Bill and Melinda French Gates Foundation, UNICEF, WHO, and the Vaccines Alliance developed the Immunization Agenda 2030 Measles & Rubella Partnership (M&RP) in 2023 in order to meet the IA2030 measles and rubella-specific targets.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global rubella diagnostic testing market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market, By Testing Technique

Latex Agglutination

Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA)

Other Testing Techniques

Global Rubella Diagnostic Testing Market, By Application

Hospitals

Laboratories

Other Applications

Global Psyllium Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



