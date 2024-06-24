Interpublic Outperforms the Industry, Winning 10 Grand Prix and 1 Titanium at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

IPG Awarded More of the Festival’s Highest Honors than Any Company

IPG PR Agencies Dominate, Winning Three Grand Prix

IPG’s Three Global Creative Networks All Awarded Grand Prix

FCB Named Regional Network of the Year in North America for 6th Year in a Row

IPG Health Named Healthcare Network of the Year for 3rd Consecutive Year, and AREA 23 Named Healthcare Agency of the Year for 4th Year in a Row

New York, NY, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today an impressive performance at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Showing the depth and breadth of creativity within its network, IPG agencies dominated at the Festival taking home 10 of the Festival’s highest honors, the Grand Prix, and one Titanium Lion. IPG agencies won more Grand Prix than any other company; the closest competitor was awarded six.

Wins across the network represented a broad range of clients, categories, agencies, disciplines and geographies.

All three global creative networks received Grand Prix. McCann Worldgroup won three Grand Prix in the Direct Lions, Entertainment for Gaming, and Creative Data categories. The network also won a Titanium Lion for its “The Everyday Tactician” work for Microsoft. FCB took home two Grand Prix in the Digital Craft and Health & Wellness categories. The Festival also named FCB its Regional Network of the Year in North America for the sixth consecutive year, and FCB New York was named Agency of the Year in the Craft track. MullenLowe Global won an Outdoor Grand Prix, and LOLA MullenLowe was awarded Agency of the Year in the Classic track.

Showing dominance in the public relations arena, Golin won two Grand Prix in the Public Relations and Audio & Radio categories. Golin’s win marked the first time a PR agency won the top honor in the PR category, which debuted in 2009. Weber Shandwick won the Grand Prix in Brand Experience & Activation – becoming the first PR agency to win a Grand Prix in this category. The Weber Shandwick Collective also had more shortlists and Lions combined than any other PR network in Cannes for the second year in a row. IPG Health and AREA 23 were named Healthcare Network of the Year and Healthcare Agency of the Year, respectively.

Winning Grand Prix work was created in partnership with marketers including Dramamine, Kellanova, Mastercard, Microsoft, Specsavers, Spotify and Unilever. In total, IPG agencies won 116 Cannes Lions, including 10 Grand Prix, one Titanium, 21 Gold Lions, 32 Silver Lions, and 52 Bronze Lions.

“The creativity and innovation recognized at Cannes across so many of our agencies and teams is thanks to brave clients who believe in the power of ideas,” commented Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic Group. “The future of marketing will rest on our ability to combine this kind of creative storytelling and innovative thinking with our deep data and technology capabilities, in order to better build our clients’ brands and businesses. Congratulations are in order to all of our clients, colleagues and partners on this outstanding performance.”

