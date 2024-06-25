Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Size To Worth USD 10.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 8.22%

New York, United States , June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Size is to Grow from USD 4.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.22% during the projected period.









In tissue diagnostics, small fragments of tissue from the body are analyzed to find disorders like cancer. During biopsies or procedures, physicians collect tissue samples. These samples are then inspected under a microscope to look for any unusual cells or structures. Tissue diagnostics is a vital tool for the identification, monitoring, and management of diverse cancer cases. To detect disease signs and symptoms, biopsies include taking a sample from an area of interest, such as skin, tissue, or a tumor. It is used in the assessment and diagnosis of several ailments, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders. The wide use of digital pathology systems by medical professionals is a result of the ongoing trend of automation in diagnostic laboratory operations in the major healthcare markets. In addition, improved laboratory productivity is necessary for patients and medical professionals to promptly and accurately diagnose illnesses and create effective treatment regimens. Using digital and automated techniques more frequently allows laboratory personnel to diagnose diseases in a more rapid and economical manner. However, The FDA's current approval procedure for tissue diagnostic tools and supplies is a serious obstacle for businesses looking to introduce innovative products. Since many of these are categorized as Class III, which is the strictest application procedure that looks at safety and efficacy, they require extensive Premarket Approval (PMA).

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Product (Consumables, and Instrument), By Technology (Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Digital Pathology & Workflow, and Special Staining), By Application (Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer Gastric Cancer, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The consumables segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global tissue diagnostics market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product, the global tissue diagnostics market is divided into consumables, and instrument. Among these, the consumables segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global tissue diagnostics market during the projected timeframe. It is anticipated that market would expand as a consequence of rising R&D expenditures by leading pharmaceutical companies and rising governmental and private sector financing for cancer and life sciences research.

The immunohistochemistry (IHC) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global tissue diagnostics market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of technology, the global tissue diagnostics market is divided into immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), digital pathology & workflow, and special staining. Among these, the immunohistochemistry (IHC) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global tissue diagnostics market during the projected timeframe. IHC tests particular antigens in tissue using antibodies by combining immunological, anatomical, and biochemical methods. Antibodies that exhibit a high level of specificity are employed in the binding and detection of antigens.

The breast cancer segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the tissue diagnostics market during the estimated period.

On the basis of application, the global tissue diagnostics market is divided into breast cancer, prostate cancer, gastric cancer, and other. Among these, the breast cancer segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the tissue diagnostics market during the estimated period. Breast cancer is a serious worldwide health concern that requires accurate tissue diagnostics for early detection, diagnosis, and therapy planning. More and more studies of breast tissue samples are using sophisticated techniques like in situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry to accurately define tumors.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global tissue diagnostics market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global tissue diagnostics market over the forecast period. The region's need for cancer diagnosis is rising and there are numerous government initiatives aimed at this end. The cancer prevention and control research institute are a historic effort of the canters for disease control and prevention, devoted to the study of cancer prevention in that area. The US precision medicine initiative is contributing to the growth of the personalized medicine market in North America.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global tissue diagnostics market during the projected timeframe. In light of increased utilization of certain tissue diagnostic tests provided by overseas companies, the region of Asia-Pacific is expected to expand profitably over the projected period. Asia Pacific has seen an increase in the public's awareness of health-related issues and an introduction to the newest available technologies.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global tissue diagnostics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens, Danaher, bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, BioGenex, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.,Bio SB, DiaGenic ASA, Agilent Technologies, and others.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Agilent Technologies, Inc. has entered into a partnership with Akoya Biosciences, Inc. to develop multiplex-immunohistochemistry diagnostic solutions. This collaboration intends to commercialize workflow solutions for multiplex assays dedicated to tissue analysis, ultimately providing a comprehensive multiplex IHC solution for biomarker clinical research, facilitated by digital pathology.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global tissue diagnostics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, By Product

Consumables

Instrument

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, By Technology

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Digital Pathology & Workflow

Special Staining

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, By Application

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Other

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



