Healthcare Financial Management Association Recognizes American Hospital Association President and CEO Rick Pollack for Contributions to Healthcare

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) presented its highest achievement award, the Richard L. Clarke Board of Directors Award, to Richard J. Pollack today during HFMA’s annual conference in Las Vegas.



Pollack serves as president and CEO of the American Hospital Association (AHA), a position he has held since 2015. AHA is the nation’s largest hospital and healthcare system membership organization with nearly 5,000 member hospitals, healthcare systems, networks and other providers of care.

Over the course of more than 40 years of executive leadership at AHA, Pollack has made numerous significant contributions to healthcare and the financing of healthcare services.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pollack led collaborative initiatives to support adherence to public health guidelines; promote vaccination, with a focus on vulnerable communities; and secure the financial resources and regulatory flexibility hospitals needed to care for their patients and communities throughout the extended public health emergency period.

“Rick Pollack has guided multiple collaborative initiatives to ensure that hospitals can successfully navigate pressing issues like the COVID-19 pandemic and historic workforce challenges,” said HFMA President and CEO C. Ann Jordan, J.D. “Amid these challenges, he has tirelessly pursued long-term goals, such as redefining the role of the hospital, all while steadily advocating for financial stability for the field.”

In accepting the award, Pollack highlighted the dedication of both the nation’s hospital and health system workforce and the AHA team.

“It’s an honor to serve America’s hospitals and health systems, and the women and men who work there,” Pollack said. “It’s a privilege to be part of their special mission of caring, and this recognition reflects the tremendous work of the entire AHA team.”

Starting many years before the pandemic, Pollack guided AHA’s efforts to drive improvement in healthcare outcomes, health equity, and diversity and inclusion through its Health Equity Roadmap, a national initiative.

Additionally, under Pollack’s leadership, AHA launched a comprehensive effort to address historic workforce challenges. Through targeted investments, the AHA is helping historically marginalized entrepreneurs spark bold innovation to improve healthcare access and affordability in underserved communities.

As an early leader committed to addressing the growing and evolving threats cybercrimes pose to patients and our healthcare system, Pollack launched a partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other government agencies to help provide hospitals greater support and resources in this area.

A recognized advocate in expanding healthcare access, Pollack is a leader in many broad-based national coalitions that have led to improved healthcare coverage for patients, including the Coalition to Strengthen America’s Health Care, a media arm of the hospital field that leads an online community of more than two million activists dedicated to ensuring access to high-quality care for every American.

In addition to serving on the AHA Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors of the Coalition to Strengthen America’s Health Care, Pollack is a member of steering committees for the National Academy of Medicine Action Collaborative on Clinician Well-Being and Resilience and the Action Collaborative on Decarbonizing the U.S. Health Sector. He also serves on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100.

Pollack joined the AHA in 1982, a tenure which included more than 20 years as its executive vice president for advocacy and public policy prior to becoming president and CEO. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and communications from the State University of New York at Cortland and a master’s degree in public administration from American University.

Established in 1964, HFMA’s Richard L. Clarke Board of Directors Award recognizes individuals who make significant, positive contributions to the profession of healthcare finance or the financing of healthcare services.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 117,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

