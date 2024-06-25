Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size To Worth USD 3.4 Billion By 2033 CAGR of 2.7%

New York, United States , June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.4 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.7% during the projected period.

A sprinkler irrigation system is a method of applying water to crops or landscapes by distributing it through a network of pipes and sprinkler heads. This method simulates rainfall by dispersing water spray across an extensive area in an even manner. In-home residential gardening, landscape design, and agricultural practices, it is widely utilized to provide plants with accurate and efficient irrigation. Sprinkler irrigation systems can be set up to operate automatically with timers or sensors, or they can be operated manually by the user. They are chosen over traditional flood irrigation methods due to their adaptability to various geographical conditions, versatility, and water-saving ability. The reasons driving the market's growth include the development of the global agriculture sector, the number of people moving from traditional to technologically advanced irrigation systems, and the rise in both public and private investment for irrigation projects in emerging nations. Furthermore, the demand for increased agricultural productivity and quality, combined with concern about water scarcity, is driving the global market for sprinkler irrigation systems. The availability of equipment for using sprinklers to spray fertilizer and insecticides, a drop in labor costs, and convenience of use all assist market expansion. Furthermore, throughout the forecast period, market participants will have an opportunity to profit substantially from the application of information technology and remote sensing to enhance sprinkler irrigation and reduce water losses at the system and farm levels. However, a lack of knowledge about the many micro-irrigation systems on the market for various agricultural applications might hinder this market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Center Pivot Irrigation Systems, Lateral Move Irrigation Systems, Solid Set Sprinkler Systems, and Others), By Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), By Mobility (Towable and Stationary), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033 "

The center pivot irrigation systems segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global sprinkler irrigation systems market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the technology, the global sprinkler irrigation systems market is divided into center pivot irrigation systems, lateral move irrigation systems, solid set sprinkler systems, and others. Among these, the center pivot irrigation systems segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global sprinkler irrigation systems market during the projected timeframe. As a result of being known for offering extremely reliable field irrigation, farmers all over the world are rapidly implementing these systems. Center-pivot irrigation systems are becoming more and more popular due to their low annual maintenance costs and excellent suitability for a variety of crops, such as cereals, vegetables, and orchard crops.

The cereals segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the global sprinkler irrigation systems market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the crop, the global sprinkler irrigation systems market is divided into cereals, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. Among these, the cereals segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the global sprinkler irrigation systems market during the projected timeframe, there is a constant demand for cereals consisting of wheat, rice, corn, and sorghum for human food, animal feed, and biofuels. to satisfy the growing demand for grains and blessings, which such structures supply in the form of efficient water management and rich crop harvests.

The stationary segment is estimated to hold the largest revenue share in the sprinkler irrigation systems market during the estimated period.

Based on mobility, the global sprinkler irrigation systems market is classified as towable and stationary. Among these, the stationary segment is estimated to hold the largest revenue share in the sprinkler irrigation systems market during the estimated period. Stationary sprinklers are more frequent in fields and plantation farms due to their high integration and low protection cost in broad expanses of land used for the growth of cereals, pulses, and plantation crops.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global sprinkler irrigation systems market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global sprinkler irrigation systems market over the forecast period. It is projected that the US will contribute significantly to the growth of the sprinkler irrigation systems market in North America. The extensive usage of sprinkler irrigation systems by US farmers is contributing to the market's growth in North America. One of the main causes of this dominance is the presence of large farming fields all across the area.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global sprinkler irrigation systems market during the projected timeframe. For several factors, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate over the projected timeframe. The fact that agriculture is one of the main industries in developed nations like China and India that produces the greatest income is one of the main contributing factors. Due to the area's rapid population expansion, farmers are under pressure to implement sophisticated irrigation techniques, such as sprinkler systems, to raise a vast number of crops without wasting water.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global sprinkler irrigation systems market include Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Rivulis, Netafim Limited, The Toro Company, Rinke Manufacturing Co., Inc., Nelson Irrigation Corporation, T-L Irrigation Company, Antelco Pty. Ltd., Mahindra EPC Ltd., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Irritec S.P.A., Hunter Industries Inc. (US), and others.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, the first year of a Texas A&M AgriLife Research study comparing mobile drip irrigation (MDI) to low-elevation sprinkler application (LESA) irrigation systems yielded more biomass, less water, and more fruit.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, By Technology

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Lateral Move Irrigation Systems

Solid Set Sprinkler Systems

Others

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, By Crop

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, By Mobility

Towable

Stationary

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



