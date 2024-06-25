Indian Personal Protective Equipment Market Report - Inorganic Expansion is Set to be One of the Major Routes for Global PPE Manufacturers to Establish Themselves in the Competitive Indian PPE Space

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Personal Protective Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian PPE industry generated $2.34 billion in revenue in 2023. The market is expected to witness high growth owing to the strong performance of the end-use industries and the increase in safety awareness among end customers. The lucrative prospects of the PPE industry in India are leading global PPE manufacturers to consider entering the market in the forecast period.

Inorganic expansion is expected to be one of the major routes for global PPE manufacturers to establish themselves in the competitive Indian PPE space. The study categorizes the PPE industry in India into the following segments: Above-the-neck protection, respiratory protection, hand protection, foot protection, fall protection, protective clothing, and gas detection. The end-user segments covered in this study are the manufacturing, mining, oil & gas, utilities, construction, and transportation industries.



The study identifies and analyzes technology and market trends in the Indian PPE industry and assesses current status and growth prospects. It highlights the factors driving and restraining growth and discusses the key opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2028.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Improved Safety Awareness

Adoption of Lightweight and Fashionable PPE

M&A and Strategic Partnering

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Outlook

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

End-user Industries Covered

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Driver Analysis #1

Growth Driver Analysis #2

Growth Driver Analysis #3

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry

Competitive Environment

Comparison of Local Production of PPE and Import of PPE

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Above-the-neck Protection

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Respiratory Protection

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hand Protection

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Protective Clothing

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Foot Protection

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Sub-product

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fall Protection

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Gas Detection

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/si1h99

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.