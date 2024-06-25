Email Security Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2027 - Renewed Attack Methods and Artificial Intelligence Technology Developments Propel Growth Potential

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Email Security, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As the primary means of business communication, email is one of the main gateways for cybercrime and the primary vector of phishing attacks. Email can facilitate the spread of malware throughout an organization's network. Email security is a software platform that protects against malware and targeted cyberattacks, prevents access to inappropriate or unproductive content, and tracks and monitors communications for regulatory issues, compliance, and theft.



An email security solution inspects incoming emails for malicious threats and secures outbound email traffic through encryption. Cloud email security has become essential as many organizations move to a cloud or hybrid email platform. Providers increasingly deliver email security solutions as a cloud or software-as-a-service (SaaS) product.



The analysis examines the factors driving and restraining industry growth and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from this space for stakeholders. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is 2024 to 2027.



The email security industry analysis provides revenue breakdowns and forecasts by the following segments:

Industry verticals: Banking and finance, education, government, healthcare and medical, manufacturing, retail, technology/telecommunications, utilities, media and entertainment, professional, scientific, technical services, and others

Geographical regions: North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America (LATAM)

Companies by the number of employees: Small businesses (less than 101), midsized businesses (101-1,000 and 1,001-2,500), large businesses (2,501-5,000 and 5,001-10,000), and enterprises (10,000 or more)

