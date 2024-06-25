Web Application Firewall Solutions in Asia-Pacific, 2024 2028 - Integrating WAF into a Zero-Trust Security Model

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Web Application Firewall Solutions in Asia-Pacific, 2024 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Web applications and application programming interfaces (APIs) play a vital role in today's business environment to boost productivity and improve customer engagement, but the widespread use of them has resulted in a constantly evolving threat landscape and a significant surge of sophisticated web-based attacks. The popularity of applications and APIs has made them an attractive target for attackers to gain unauthorized access to valuable data or to disrupt services. Business-critical and customer-centric applications are the means for attackers to exploit web vulnerabilities and access confidential data or user privacy information, eventually leading to data breaches that can devastate businesses.
As the threat landscape has evolved in sophistication, emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-driven security solutions has increased, including web application firewall (WAF) tools, to defend against evolving attacks. Organizations increasingly look for WAF solutions that natively integrate AI and ML to provide real-time threat detection and response and more dynamic security protection.
Organizations also increasingly demand more comprehensive web application protection through a holistic application security strategy. This need has resulted in the growing adoption of holistic web protection platforms, or web application and API protection (WAAP), that address WAF, DDoS, bot mitigation, and API security requirements from a single platform.
This research service provides insights into the Asia-Pacific WAF industry by verticals, horizontals, and deployment types including regional breakdowns for Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Greater China, India, Japan, and South Korea.
The report analyzes the factors driving and restraining WAF solution adoption and includes forecast analysis, pricing trends, competitive landscape, regional trends, and insights for chief information security officers (CISOs). Finally, this study identifies growth opportunities emerging from the industry dynamics that stakeholders and players should know about and leverage. The base year for the analysis is 2023, and the forecast period is 2024 to 2028.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Strong Need to Support Modern DevOps Process
- Integrating WAF into a Zero-Trust Security Model
- Integrating WAF with Other Security Technologies against Evolving Threats
