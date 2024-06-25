FZF Ventures has the mission to lead innovation in NFT and blockchain technology through different ways.

Dubai, UAE, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FZF Ventures is doing its best to secure venture investment and ecosystem in the blockchain and crypto markets.



FZF Ventures announced that it formed a crypto fund in the first half of 2024 and invested $12M in 10 portfolios.







It is a portfolio with an outstanding identity mainly in the Ai, Finance, RWA, and NFT fields, and the average IRR is targeted at 250%.





FZF Ventures has secured a blockchain and ecosystem through an investment of 12M, and aims to grow into an NFT securitization 404 project based on this ecosystem.



The NFT securitization 404 project is a global first project and is receiving a lot of attention from various institutions and investees.



FZF officials stated that ecosystem revitalization and securitization work are very useful because most of the portfolios already invested by FZF Ventures are listed projects.





The portfolio invested by FZF Ventures is as follows:



Label Ai, Avalanche, Casper, DVISION, Smart Valor, Assemble Ai, CreBit(Ai), PHR(RWA), Climate101, Kita, Artrix



Official Website: https://www.fzf-ventures.com





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.