Amesite Announces AI-Powered Documentation Tool on NurseMagic™ App to Assist Nurses

DETROIT, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced that its NurseMagic™ app now has the capability to create nursing notes which are required, for professionals ranging from CNAs and LPNs to APRN-CNPs and NPs. Notes can be created in various formats including SOAP, PIE and DAR, speeding up the creation of required patient record documentation for all nurses. The app has experienced rapid adoption by nurses following its release to the general public, and utilizes Amesite’s proprietary technology to provide useful information and assistance in real time, targeting over 5.2 million nurses.



Nurses spend roughly 40% of their shifts on documentation, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine. Nurses’ documentation burden has been implicated in serious problems, including nursing burnout and compromised care. Reducing documentation burden is a high priority for the nursing profession.

96% of NurseMagic™ users reported that they want AI tools to help them on the job. NurseMagic™ users range from 18 – 60+ years old and include students and professionals in 48 states and 27 different nursing and healthcare professions, including RN, LPN, APRN-CNP, APRN-CNM, and APRN-CNS.

Dr. Deborah Lee, Ph.D., FNP, ACNP-BC, CHSE and Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan and an advisor to Amesite, said, “Nurses across professions are required to create and maintain accurate and detailed records on patient care. With this innovative tool, nurses can efficiently complete documentation tasks – using their own know-how and powered by AI to assure efficiency and ease of use.”

CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, "We have been encouraged and inspired by nurse influencers like Cynesse and Nurse Tara who are rapidly bringing awareness of the power of NurseMagic™ to their communities. We are learning at an incredibly fast rate from our users and are seeing nurses use NurseMagic™ to write nursing notes. Our aim is to have our app available to every nurse, as quickly as possible – to help them advance, reduce their stress and improve their professional performance."

Nursing notes, or nurse notes, are detailed records of a patient’s condition, treatment and prognosis made by nurses during patient care. They are required across all nursing professions, including nursing students and CNAs in training, LPNs, RNs, NPs and APRNs. NurseMagic™ creates nursing notes in all major, required formats, including SOAP, SOAPIER, PIE, DAR, admission, incident, and discharge notes.

