New Political Thriller COLLECTIVE VENGEANCE Brings Romance and Suspense

Charleston, SC, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new revenge thriller, Collective Vengeance, brings readers of political suspense and mystery a tantalizing mix of dark secrets, high stakes, and shocking twists. A web of conspiracies, unexpected alliances, and a dash of romance await readers in this gripping piece of contemporary fiction.

Samantha Mieras, a New York private equity specialist, seeks to expose the sinister motives of a privilege-minded organization, Aegis, and thwart the swearing-in of their Supreme Court nominee, David Jaymes. Together with a pardoned felon, Jack Gallagher, Samantha accuses David of raping and impregnating her when she was a sixteen-year-old minor, more than 27 years previously. Taking down David and Aegis proves to be a dangerous enterprise, and enemies lurk in the shadows. Samantha and Jack must confront their own demons, as well as their growing attraction to one another. Will their pursuit of vengeance cost them their lives?

Collective Vengeance will appeal to fans of James Patterson’s fast-paced and character-focused style. Readers who enjoy fiction that initiates intriguing discussions about current events and controversial topics will enjoy Collective Vengeance’s bold venture into political discourse.

About the Author:

Joseph Stanley was born in January 1946. He served five years in the army, with two years in Vietnam, and is proud to have come home in one piece and of sound mind. After completing his military service, he worked in medical sales and sales management, eventually becoming an independent entrepreneur who established a nationwide consulting company. He spent 35 years conducting seminars throughout the country. After retirement, he battled depression, which started his journey into writing fiction.

