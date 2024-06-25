AFCEA International Proudly Announces New Board Chair, Vice Chair, Executive Committee and Board of Directors Members

Baltimore, Maryland, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is pleased to announce the appointment of a new chair and vice chair to the association’s Board of Directors, in addition to newly appointed members of the association’s Executive Committee. Tamara Greenspan is the board’s new chair and rises to the post after having served as vice chair for three years. Greenspan is group vice president and general manager, Oracle Federal & Canadian Public Sector Applications. Maj. Gen. Garrett Yee, USA (Ret.,) has been elected as the board’s new vice chair. He is vice president and general manager at General Dynamics Information Technology, or GDIT.
“Tamara is a visionary leader who possesses a rare combination of business acumen, in-depth knowledge in the digital domain and a philanthropist’s passion that make her unparalleled leadership and background a tremendous asset for AFCEA and our global volunteer members,” said AFCEA President and CEO Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.). Greenspan succeeds Lt. Gen. William Bender, USAF, (Ret.) who served as chair as the nonprofit association emerged from the pandemic. “Bill served during an unprecedented time and AFCEA is grateful for his vision, support and guidance,” Gen. Lawrence said.
Additionally, Frank Arlotta, with RF Products Inc., will serve as the new regional vice president (RVP) representative to the Executive Committee and Stephanie Hutch, with Makai, will be the new Emerging Leader representative to the Executive Committee.
Alvie Johnson, with Bizzell, will serve as the new RVP representative to the Board of Directors; Ryan Mahoney, with Trusted QA Inc., is the new Emerging Leader representative to the Board of Directors and Melisa Stivaletti, with Guide House Federal, is the new Emerging Professional in the Intelligence Community (EPIC) representative to the Board of Directors.
More than half of the board’s membership represents diversity, including international, women and diverse members.
AFCEA congratulates and profoundly thanks for their service all members — new and existing — of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors.
Executive Committee — Class of 2025
Lauren Knausenberger, SAIC
Executive Committee — Class of 2026
Richard Aldridge, Dine Development
Carey Bandler, NUIX
Vice Adm. Stephen Fogarty, USN (Ret.), Booz Allen Hamilton
Heidi Grant, Boeing
Ross Guckert, J.A. Green & Company
Lt. Gen. Ronnie Hawkins, USAF (Ret.), Angelo State University
Roger Hockenberry, Cognitio
Steve Hoffman, Fortinet Federal
Alisha Kelly, Trace Systems
Chris Miller, Avaya
Sean Mullen, Amentum
Christine Skropke, Secunet Security Networks
Gretchen Stewart, Intel
Vice Adm. Jeffrey Trussler, USN (Ret.), Team Trussler LLC
Board of Directors — Class of 2026
Florian Breger, IBM Technology
Colleen Dilly, T-Rex Solutions LLC
Trudy Duncan, GOV CIO
Dean Fox, Amentum
John Gilligan, Center for Information Security
Petr Jirasek, Cyber Security & IT Adviser
Dr. Paul Nielsen, software Engineering Institute, Carnegie Mellon University
Al Nieves, Aqua Security
Cynthia Pacheco, JTSI
Brig Gen Chad Raduege, USAF (Ret.), University of Tulsa
Anitha Raj, ARAR Technology
Andrew Schnabel, Zscaler
Shivaji Sengupta, Nextkey Corp/Magnus Management
Matt Stratford, BridgePhase, LLC
Lt. Gen Antonio Tangorra, AFCEA Rome Chapter
Gen. Dennis Via, USA (Ret.), Booz Allen Hamilton
Aaron Weiss, Google
Doug Wiltsie, SAIC
Associate Directors
Maj. Gen. Dennis Moran, USA (Ret.), Pike’s Way LLC
Professor Emmanuel Varouhas, The American College of Greece
Brig. Gen. Rob Lyman, USAF (Ret.), J.A. Green and Company
Greg Lindsey, Westway Enterprises
Kenneth Hirlinger, CACI
Cory Lindo, Central Pacific Logistics LLC
Katie Helwig, Mild Red LLC
Lloyd McCoy, TD SYNNEX
Shanna Staten, Dine Development Corporation
Rick Lipsey, Leidos
A complete list of AFCEA’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee members will be available soon on AFCEA’s website.
About AFCEA International
AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.