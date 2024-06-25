AFCEA International Proudly Announces New Board Chair, Vice Chair, Executive Committee and Board of Directors Members

Baltimore, Maryland, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is pleased to announce the appointment of a new chair and vice chair to the association’s Board of Directors, in addition to newly appointed members of the association’s Executive Committee. Tamara Greenspan is the board’s new chair and rises to the post after having served as vice chair for three years. Greenspan is group vice president and general manager, Oracle Federal & Canadian Public Sector Applications. Maj. Gen. Garrett Yee, USA (Ret.,) has been elected as the board’s new vice chair. He is vice president and general manager at General Dynamics Information Technology, or GDIT.

“Tamara is a visionary leader who possesses a rare combination of business acumen, in-depth knowledge in the digital domain and a philanthropist’s passion that make her unparalleled leadership and background a tremendous asset for AFCEA and our global volunteer members,” said AFCEA President and CEO Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.). Greenspan succeeds Lt. Gen. William Bender, USAF, (Ret.) who served as chair as the nonprofit association emerged from the pandemic. “Bill served during an unprecedented time and AFCEA is grateful for his vision, support and guidance,” Gen. Lawrence said.

Additionally, Frank Arlotta, with RF Products Inc., will serve as the new regional vice president (RVP) representative to the Executive Committee and Stephanie Hutch, with Makai, will be the new Emerging Leader representative to the Executive Committee.

Alvie Johnson, with Bizzell, will serve as the new RVP representative to the Board of Directors; Ryan Mahoney, with Trusted QA Inc., is the new Emerging Leader representative to the Board of Directors and Melisa Stivaletti, with Guide House Federal, is the new Emerging Professional in the Intelligence Community (EPIC) representative to the Board of Directors.

More than half of the board’s membership represents diversity, including international, women and diverse members.

AFCEA congratulates and profoundly thanks for their service all members — new and existing — of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

Executive Committee — Class of 2025

Lauren Knausenberger, SAIC

Executive Committee — Class of 2026

Richard Aldridge, Dine Development

Carey Bandler, NUIX

Vice Adm. Stephen Fogarty, USN (Ret.), Booz Allen Hamilton

Heidi Grant, Boeing

Ross Guckert, J.A. Green & Company

Lt. Gen. Ronnie Hawkins, USAF (Ret.), Angelo State University

Roger Hockenberry, Cognitio

Steve Hoffman, Fortinet Federal

Alisha Kelly, Trace Systems

Chris Miller, Avaya

Sean Mullen, Amentum

Christine Skropke, Secunet Security Networks

Gretchen Stewart, Intel

Vice Adm. Jeffrey Trussler, USN (Ret.), Team Trussler LLC



Board of Directors — Class of 2026

Florian Breger, IBM Technology

Colleen Dilly, T-Rex Solutions LLC

Trudy Duncan, GOV CIO

Dean Fox, Amentum

John Gilligan, Center for Information Security

Petr Jirasek, Cyber Security & IT Adviser

Dr. Paul Nielsen, software Engineering Institute, Carnegie Mellon University

Al Nieves, Aqua Security

Cynthia Pacheco, JTSI

Brig Gen Chad Raduege, USAF (Ret.), University of Tulsa

Anitha Raj, ARAR Technology

Andrew Schnabel, Zscaler

Shivaji Sengupta, Nextkey Corp/Magnus Management

Matt Stratford, BridgePhase, LLC

Lt. Gen Antonio Tangorra, AFCEA Rome Chapter

Gen. Dennis Via, USA (Ret.), Booz Allen Hamilton

Aaron Weiss, Google

Doug Wiltsie, SAIC



Associate Directors

Maj. Gen. Dennis Moran, USA (Ret.), Pike’s Way LLC

Professor Emmanuel Varouhas, The American College of Greece

Brig. Gen. Rob Lyman, USAF (Ret.), J.A. Green and Company

Greg Lindsey, Westway Enterprises

Kenneth Hirlinger, CACI

Cory Lindo, Central Pacific Logistics LLC

Katie Helwig, Mild Red LLC

Lloyd McCoy, TD SYNNEX

Shanna Staten, Dine Development Corporation

Rick Lipsey, Leidos



A complete list of AFCEA’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee members will be available soon on AFCEA’s website.

About AFCEA International

AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.