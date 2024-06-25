StorONE Revolutionizes High-Capacity, High-Performance Solutions with Next Generation Auto-Tiering Technology for Optimized Data Placement

New York, NY, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, the only vendor to provide all enterprise storage use cases on ONE software platform, today announced several major feature enhancements to its S1 software that revolutionize high-capacity, high-performance storage systems using optimized data placement and auto-tiering technology.

In the 2024 Gartner® Research, Stop Buying Storage, Embrace Platforms Instead (March 7, 2024), the analysts write: “Choose vendors that meet the demands of platform technology and are not siloed providers of single storage services.”

The siloed solutions available in today’s storage market for high capacity and high performance drive end users to either invest heavily in flash, settle for lower-quality flash at a higher cost, or rely on slower disks. StorONE v3.8 solves these issues by efficiently utilizing enterprise-grade hardware for a cost effective solution without any performance compromise on ONE Enterprise Storage Platform.

“Up until now, multi-tiered storage was too costly, too slow, limited protocol support, and/or missing essential Enterprise functionality,” said Marc Staimer, President of Dragon Slayer Consulting. “StorONE is solving this problem with their highly innovative Enterprise Data Storage Platform at a very affordable price.”

This latest version, 3.8, is designed to protect against ransomware threats and leverage the latest disk advances to fully utilize advanced capabilities, ensuring future-proof storage environments. StorONE transforms storage infrastructure into a strategic asset that drives value for enterprises.

Version 3.8 features include:

StorONE has significantly enhanced the capability to integrate both flash and HDD within the same volume. The new version accelerates data transfer between the two media types, dynamically managing metadata for optimal utilization, maintaining performance levels while delivering up to 60% storage cost savings. Advanced Data Protection: The new version supports up to 100,000 immutable snapshots for large volumes without any significant overhead, ensuring rapid snapshot creation without performance degradation. Version 3.8 supports rapid ransomware recovery with high RTO maintaining 12-36 months of snapshots in the HDD tier.

The new version supports up to 100,000 immutable snapshots for large volumes without any significant overhead, ensuring rapid snapshot creation without performance degradation. Version 3.8 supports rapid ransomware recovery with high RTO maintaining 12-36 months of snapshots in the HDD tier. Enhanced Data Security: StorONE has focused on providing three critical advantages for storage administrators: strengthening data breach defenses, acting as the last line of defense in detecting breaches, and enabling rapid recovery in case of an attack. The latest features in v3.8 enhance these capabilities, offering excellent protection and fast service restoration post-attack.

StorONE has focused on providing three critical advantages for storage administrators: strengthening data breach defenses, acting as the last line of defense in detecting breaches, and enabling rapid recovery in case of an attack. The latest features in v3.8 enhance these capabilities, offering excellent protection and fast service restoration post-attack. Flexible Deployment: The new product installation capability allows for full deployment on-site without any cloud connection or the option to connect to the cloud for statistics and management purposes.

“Modern data-rich companies are creating, sharing, and safeguarding enormous amounts of data on- premises and in the cloud. The high performance of StorONE efficiently handles data ensuring universal access and strategic data placement, while seamlessly integrating with various locations and cloud services at the most competitive price,” said Gal Naor, CEO of StorONE. “This combination of features allows organizations to concentrate on leveraging data's value and utility, adhere to corporate cloud-first strategies, and reduce overall ownership costs.”

StorONE allows resource-competitive workloads to co-exist within the same storage environment, easing administrative overhead while simplifying the deployment, support, and cost of the data services required for an environment. StorONE consolidates all storage use cases into a single product, delivering high capacity with high performance at an affordable price. The company’s advanced software maximizes efficiency, minimizing hardware needs, and significantly reducing the barrier of cost in technology adoption. For more information, visit: https://www.storone.com/

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About StorONE

Headquartered in New York, StorONE is the only vendor to provide ONE Enterprise Storage Software Platform for all storage use cases that abstracts hardware from software without any dependency and is designed for high-capacity, high-performance solutions. With an eight-year investment in completely rewriting the storage stack from the ground up, StorONE maximizes utilization, dramatically reduces the number of flash/disks required, and provides state-of-the-art data protection against security threats.

StorONE provides ONE software solution for all storage use cases, supporting any storage protocol, media types, or location, whether on-premises or in the cloud. By integrating data integrity, retention, protection, replication, and security features into a single product, StorONE simplifies operations without requiring additional applications or payments.

Our solution addresses one of the biggest storage pain points by supporting different disk types on the same volume, ensuring future-proofing without migrations, and extending to future AI capabilities to maintain data value for potential business use.

StorONE is the most efficient and cost-effective enterprise storage software, paving the way for advanced high-capacity and high-performance solutions while optimizing performance and capacity.

For more information, visit https://www.storone.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.