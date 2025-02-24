StorONE Disrupts Market - Saving 75% in AI or Cold Data Storage Compared to Flash

New York, NY, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, developer of the industry leading ONE Enterprise Storage Platform, today announced the release of Version 3.9 of its S1 Platform. This latest version delivers significant advancements in data protection and security, performance, data-services management simplicity, and introduces TierONE, AI-enabled auto-tiering, setting a new standard for enterprise storage technology.

“StorONE’s auto-tiering solution delivers Tier-1 performance with Tier-2 costs,” said Marc Staimer, CEO of Dragon Consulting. “By dynamically reallocating resources, the platform allows businesses to maximize efficiency and reliability, offering exceptional value in the storage market.

The headline feature of Version 3.9 is TierONE, which dynamically optimizes data placement across tiers. Natively built into the platform at no extra cost, it ensures simplicity, avoids compatibility issues, and maintains data integrity without external applications. TierONE provides real time insights and actionable recommendations, cuts storage costs by over 50% for inactive data without compromising performance, manages data movement between tiers in the background and allows users to configure flash usage for active data held in the flash tier.

Other key features of Version 3.9 include:

Enhanced Ransomware/Data Recovery with SnapONE - StorONE’s SnapONE revolutionizes data protection snapshots with file-level tracking and restoring individual files, streamlined restores for intuitive recover and snapshot summaries for actionable insights. With 100,000 immutable snapshots per volume, StorONE offers unmatched functionality and robust data management.

- Version 3.9 automates full, data services provisioning, such as NAS, block, or object volumes, achieving simplified management. Automation eliminates human errors that could cause downtime and delegation, where application managers can handle volume creation without technical expertise. New, Modern GUI - A redesigned, user-friendly interface enhances workflows and usability based on customer feedback.

- A redesigned, user-friendly interface enhances workflows and usability based on customer feedback. Scheduled Reports - Custom PDF reports can be configured and sent automatically, saving time and providing operational insights.

“Simplicity is at the heart of StorONE’s mission,” said Norman St. Pierre, VP of Field Engineering, StorONE. “With Version 3.9, we take the ‘easy button’ concept further, introducing TierONE and additional features like automated tiering recommendations, intuitive workflows, and detailed reporting. These innovations empower customers to focus on outcomes, not complexities.

“As a leader in digitalization and AI-driven archiving for banking and government sectors, we’ve relied on StorONE’s advanced Auto-Tiering capabilities to optimize our storage,” said Efraim Reich, CEO of Image Store. “After years of using other systems, we’re amazed by StorONE’s service, performance, and stability. It has transformed how we manage and utilize our data.”

Transforming the Storage Landscape

Beyond TierONE’s AI-driven improvements, Version 3.9 introduces significant advancements, including improved NAS performance, which delivers notable boosts for NAS volumes to enhance overall system responsiveness. Additionally, optimized tiering workflows streamline tier operations, increasing speed and efficiency without requiring any manual adjustments.

“StorONE is delivering, for the first time, a solution for storing cold data that meets three seemingly contradictory requirements: extremely high-performance writes, long-term data storage at a low cost, and immediate availability of the data for customer use, said Gal Naor, CEO of StorONE. “Until now, customers had no alternative and were forced to pay 2-3 times more for AFA systems or endure very long recovery times from off-line media. TierONE in our version 3.9 aligns perfectly with our THINK RESULTS vision – to deliver the best outcomes for our customers. We are proud to lead these transformative changes in the storage industry.”

StorONE invites you to a fireside chat about the advantages of v3.9: https://www.storone.com/storone-3-9/.

About StorONE

StorONE’s ONE Enterprise Storage Platform is designed to maximize storage hardware performance and efficiency while dramatically reducing costs and complexity. StorONE supports any storage use case, protocol, disk type, or deployment on-premises or in the cloud, delivering unmatched flexibility and scalability.

StorONE redefines storage technology with a results-driven focus that prioritizes customer success. As the only 100% enterprise-grade software solution that abstracts hardware and software, StorONE eliminates hardware dependency and enables seamless support for multiple disk types within the same volume. This ensures future-proofing with no need for disruptive migrations. StorONE integrates comprehensive data protection and security into its streamlined platform, simplifying operations and eliminating the need for additional integrations.

For more information about StorONE Version 3.9, visit www.storone.com or follow us on LinkedIn.