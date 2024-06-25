ValueSelling Associates Welcomes Paul Maguire as Managing Partner

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Paul Maguire as its newest managing partner. Paul brings over 25 years of experience in the enterprise software and SaaS industry, where he has excelled in sales, sales management, coaching, and business development. Based in the United Kingdom, Paul will support ValueSelling Associates in expanding its sales training and coaching services aligned with the ValueSelling Framework® methodology across the UK.







Paul has a distinguished career, having worked with global leaders such as Adobe, Oracle, and IBM. He has a proven track record in both entrepreneurial environments and major corporations, consistently achieving outstanding results. His accolades include the President’s Club, Rookie of the Year, and recognition for securing the Largest Deal. Paul's expertise and dedication make him an invaluable addition to the ValueSelling team.

Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, commented, “Paul Maguire’s extensive background and success in the enterprise software sector will be a tremendous asset to our clients. His commitment to the ValueSelling Framework and his personal style of openness, honesty, and respect align perfectly with our mission to drive sales excellence. We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the team.”

Paul first encountered the ValueSelling Framework in 2015 while leading EMEA Telco accounts at Adobe. He immediately recognized the effectiveness of this methodology and successfully applied it to secure significant benchmark deals, including the largest net new logo and multiple global customer expansions. His ability to grow business by 30% year-over-year while at Adobe underscores his strategic approach and deep understanding of the ValueSelling principles.

By partnering with Paul, sales leaders can expect to see more opportunities, higher win rates, shorter sales cycles and improved forecast accuracy. All as a result of adopting and mastering key modern selling competencies:

Outbound Prospecting / Social Selling

Pipeline Discipline / Deal Qualification

Reach Executive Buyers

Lead Discovery Conversations / Build Champions

Multi-Thread Stakeholders / Build Consensus

Develop a Compelling Business Case / Narrative

Define the Buyer Vision / Decision Criteria

Show Value / Demo to Win

Align Mutual Action Plans

Negotiation / Procurement

Paul holds a BA (Hons) in Economics from Reading University and an MBA from Durham Business School. Outside work, he enjoys spending quality time with his family and exploring the great outdoors, including mountain walking and climbing in the UK and the Alps.

Why is ValueSelling so Successful?

Visit Gartner Peer Insights to see what customers say and understand why ValueSelling has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating (as of June 25, 2024). In addition to being recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers, ValueSelling Associates also consistently receives industry recognition, including ranking as a Top Sales Training Company by both Training Industry and Selling Power, and winning multiple Stevie Awards.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

