CleanCore Solutions, Inc. Announces One of the Largest Airports in the Southwestern United States is Installing Power Caddy Units Following Successful Pilot

Omaha, NE, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of the patented aqueous ozone technology that works as an all-purpose cleaner, today announced that one of the largest airports in the southwestern United States will be installing Power Caddies , the Company’s portable units for producing its patented, aqueous ozone solution for chemical-free, safe and cost-effective disinfection and cleaning of any surface, throughout its facility which follows a successful pilot test.

Clayton Adams, Chief Executive Officer of CleanCore, stated, “We are proud to report that another major international airport is undergoing installation of our products. Following a very successful pilot testing of our products, the airport will be adding additional units for use throughout its large facility. We continue to see companies adopting new technologies and solutions that eliminate traditional chemical practices and realize cost savings. Given that some cleaning chemicals can be hazardous, our Power Caddy cleaning unit as well on demand production fill stations that only use water and our patented technology results in a safer and more reliable cleaning product. In addition, the no touch system effectively cleans complete surfaces while reducing labor time making it more efficient than traditional cleaning products. Notably, this airport served over forty-eight million passengers throughout 2023, illustrating the need for a safe and effective cleaning solution that will not disrupt business operations. As a result, we believe this selection validates our products and technology as a leading cleaning solution for airports and other high-traffic, large square footage facilities. We are excited to collaborate with this customer. Furthermore, our customer pilots and pipeline continue to be incredibly strong, whether it be the world’s largest airports or hotel brands, the value proposition in combination with a switch from dangerous chemicals makes the adoption of our technology easy for our customers.”

About CleanCore Solutions

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on the management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of CleanCore’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the SEC.