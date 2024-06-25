Wealthspire Advisors Bolsters C-Suite with Two Veteran Industry Executives

New York, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealthspire Advisors LLC, an NFP company and independent registered investment advisor firm headquartered in New York City, today announced the appointment of Eric Castillo as Chief Technology Officer and the promotion of Angela Giombetti to Chief Marketing Officer.

“This expansion of our leadership team reflects our unwavering commitment to attract and cultivate the best talent in our industry,” said Wealthspire’s CEO Mike LaMena. “The expertise that Eric and Angela bring to their respective roles will take our organization to new heights as we further our mission of serving our clients and our people at the highest level.”

Eric Castillo brings over 16 years of IT leadership experience, most recently serving as Chief Information Officer at LionTree, a global technology and media investment bank, where he oversaw the firm’s technology efforts including application development, data operations, and infrastructure. Prior to LionTree, Eric was Chief Technology Officer at Dynasty Financial Partners, a leading platform for independent RIAs, where he was responsible for advisor technology, data integrations, and custom applications. As CTO, Eric will be responsible for shaping and driving the firm’s technology vision.

Angela Giombetti was previously the Head of Marketing at Wealthspire and has dedicated her 20+ year career to the financial services industry, having served in communications, change management, public relations, and marketing roles in banking, fintech, and RIA firms across the country. She joined the firm from her role as Head of Marketing at Private Ocean Wealth Management, a West Coast RIA that was acquired by Wealthspire in 2022. Angela is an accomplished ghostwriter of multiple nationally published books, the founder of The In Crowd, an inclusive network for financial marketers, and the host of The In Crowd podcast.

“We are fortunate to have the deep experience and guidance of these leaders at Wealthspire,” said Eric Sontag, Wealthspire’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “The importance of long-term planning and vision around our infrastructure has become more critical than ever, and I am confident that Eric and Angela will be instrumental in supporting our continued growth and success.”

About Wealthspire Advisors

Wealthspire Advisors LLC is an independent registered investment advisor that oversees, across its entities, more than 20 locations and 300+ team members across the country. We are fiduciary advisors who value connecting all parts of a client’s financial life to deliver thoughtful, collaborative strategies that optimize their finances and fulfill their aspirations. Wealthspire Advisors acts as a wealth manager, investment advisor, consultant, and constant partner in helping clients gain confidence in their financial futures. For more information on Wealthspire Advisors, please visit www.wealthspire.com.

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. With colleagues across the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland, they serve a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Their global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, they put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture they’re proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

Wealthspire Advisors is the common brand and trade name used by Wealthspire Advisors LLC and its subsidiaries, separate registered investment advisers and subsidiary companies of NFP Corp., an Aon company.

© 2024 Wealthspire Advisors