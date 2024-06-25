PubMatic Announces Key Executive Hires to Bolster Commerce Media Growth and Innovation

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, is pleased to announce the addition of two executives to its commerce media team. These strategic hires will play a crucial role in advancing PubMatic’s Convert product and expanding its impact across the commerce media landscape.



Tim Rogers, Vice President of Commerce Media, will report to Amar Goel, the company’s Founder, Chairman, and Chief Innovation Officer, and lead PubMatic’s global commerce media strategy, focusing on revenue growth and strengthening the company’s market position. Rogers brings more than twenty years of commercial leadership and innovation within advertising technology, previously serving as the SVP of Enterprise Go-To-Market Strategy at Criteo, where he successfully brought demand and supply solutions to market for retailers, brands and agencies, and was a key leader in the company’s focus on commerce media.

Somesh Bindu, Vice President of Commerce Media Product Management, will report to Nishant Khatri, the EVP of Product Management. Bindu will serve as the Commerce Media Product leader, drive product strategy, and ensure strong execution across Convert and PubMatic’s Commerce and Retail Media product portfolio. He brings extensive expertise from his product-focused leadership roles at Amazon Advertising and, most recently, Walmart Connect, where he developed products like Walmart’s self-serve platform and Advertising APIs.

Amar Goel, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Innovation Officer at PubMatic, expressed his excitement about the new additions to the commerce media team, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Tim and Bindu, whose industry experience and strategic vision will accelerate PubMatic’s growth and innovation in the dynamic commerce and retail media landscape. With Tim leading our global strategy and Bindu spearheading product management, we are well-positioned to unlock new opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our partners and clients.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the PubMatic team at this moment in the company’s commerce media growth,” said Rogers. “PubMatic’s Convert product offers a unique value proposition for the industry and I’m excited to join the team that will expand its reach to more partners.” Similarly, Bindu shared, “Convert and PubMatic’s products offer some of the most cutting-edge technology in the market, and I couldn’t be more excited to spearhead their continued growth and development.”

Launched in July of 2023, PubMatic’s Convert empowers commerce media networks with a single, self-service platform that streamlines the complex and fragmented commerce media marketplace. Commerce companies, like recent partners Instacart and Klarna, and advertisers can now leverage one platform to upload, share, execute, and measure onsite and offsite full-funnel campaigns in a secure and efficient way.

According to Magna Global, omnichannel retail media will be one of the largest, fastest-growing ad spending channels and will reach $220 billion globally in 2027, up from $158 billion in 2024, a 40% projected increase. With such substantial investment in retail media, PubMatic’s Convert product and executive leadership are well-positioned to maximize on this emerging platform and drive value for partners and advertisers.

