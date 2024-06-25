Food Packaging Market Set for 5.7% CAGR Surge, Reaching USD 595.2 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the food packaging market will attain a value of USD 595.2 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The goal of this market is to ensure the safety and quality of food from its production to consumption and offer products with good appeal through innovative designs to deliver the increasing demand. Food packaging is the barrier which protects foods against contamination, spoiling, and acts as layer to extend shelf lives, while providing information. Drivers like smart packaging and sustainable alternatives are also helping in market growth, but above all, awareness of food safety and hygiene demands post-pandemic has further accelerated the market expansion.

Food Packaging Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 382 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 595.2 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 % Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Materials, Types, and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Adoption of Active and Smart Packaging Technologies Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging

Shift Towards Plant-Based Meals Makes Food & Vegetable Dominating Segment in This Market

The leading position of the fruit and vegetables segment represents the strong need for packaging that protects the freshness, quality, and nutritional value of these perishable food products at all points of the supply chain. Driven by the growing consumer awareness of the need for a healthy, well-balanced and plant-based diet, the demand for packaging solutions that can extend the shelf life while conserving the quality of fresh produce has overgrown the market.

Changing Lifestyle and Dining Habits Fastens the Growth of Convenience Food Segment in This Market

The rapid growth of the convenience food segment is driven by the changing lifestyles and dining habits of consumers worldwide, who are increasingly looking for easy-to-prepare and time-saving food options that do not compromise on taste or quality. Though these innovative packaging technologies serve the purpose of improving the shelf life of the convenience foods and maintaining the quality of the product, at the same time, it also provides convenience factors which can be beneficial for consumers with busy lifestyle.

Massive Adoption Capabilities leads North America to dominate the Food Packaging Market

North America stands out as the dominating region in this market. This high prevalence can be explained by many factors such as packaged food consumption, high technological developments in packaging, and safety measures required by the law for consumable products. Countries like the United States and Canada in this region owes a favorable block for packaged food production and distribution channel added to the retail selling outlets commonly available in different parts of the world.

Food Packaging Market Insights:





Drivers

Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Packaging

Shift Towards Convenience and On-the-Go Consumption

Changing Regulatory Requirements and Food Safety Standards

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory Environment

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Supply Chain Disruption and Logistics Challenges

Prominent Players in Food Packaging Market

The following are the Top Food Packaging Companies

Amcor plc

Sealed Air

Sonoco Products Company

Berry Global, Inc.

WestRock Company

Mondi

Genpak LLC

Pactiv LLC

Chantler Packages

WINPAK LTD.

Key Questions Answered in Food Packaging Market Report

What drives the Food Packaging Market growth?

Who are the leading Food Packaging providers in the world?

Where will Food Packaging demand soar high?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for better data security, rising adoption of Blockchain and IoT technologies, increasing use of decentralized systems in different industry verticals), restraints (interoperability issues with legacy systems, complexities in integration with existing infrastructure, concerns regarding scalability of gas cleaning technologies systems), and opportunities (growing demand for data monetization, rising demand for transparent yet trusted transactions), influencing the growth of food packaging market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the food packaging market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

