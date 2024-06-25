Chesapeake Employers Insurance Expands Automated Claims Servicing with Ivans

Milwaukee, WI., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced that Chesapeake Employers Insurance has expanded its relationship with Ivans to further automate the exchange of insurance claims information to its growing network of agency partners. After successfully partnering with Ivans for years to provide agents with direct access to policy, eDocs and Commission downloads via their agency management systems, Chesapeake Employers now offers Claims Download to deliver management and visibility into the claims process between agents and their customers.

“Our agents are invaluable partners not only to us, but to the shared customers that we serve,” Richard Balducci, director of Marketing, Chesapeake Employers Insurance. “In expanding our relationship with Ivans to automate Claims download, we further improve our agent experience and enable significant time savings by eliminating administrative tasks for both parties.”

Ivans is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs and agencies. Ivans Download automates the generation and exchange of Personal and Commercial Lines policy, Claims, eDocs and Messages, and other policyholder-related transactions from insurers to agencies and MGAs, driving connectivity between industry stakeholders to ensure that current, accurate information is continually available throughout the policy lifecycle. Ivans Download drives greater efficiency and connectivity between insurers and their agencies and MGAs and ensures that current, accurate information is continually available throughout underwriting and servicing.

“Agents and carriers alike can benefit when claims information is automatically sent to the agency management system – less manual tasks for carriers and important information when and where the agent needs it,” said Kathy Hrach, SVP of Product Management, Ivans. “By building out their digital servicing strategy, Chesapeake Employers Insurance will benefit from additional increased operational efficiency and stronger agency relationships while supporting a better experience for their shared customers.”

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 600 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.