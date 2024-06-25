Tsecond and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Low SWaP, High-Performance Data Solutions for AI, Analytics and Data Management to the Public Sector

SAN JOSE, Calif. and RESTON, Va., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tsecond, a growth stage portfolio company of AeroEquity HorizonX, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Tsecond’s Authorized Reseller to make the company’s flagship BRYCK® Platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.



“Tsecond’s low SWaP, high performance and secure petabyte scale data solution is very relevant to Federal, defense and intelligence customers,” said Sahil Chawla, CEO and Co-founder at Tsecond. “Our patented technology makes us the only company offering extremely compact, dense and ruggedized storage in the petabyte range. We are excited to partner with Carahsoft, given their reputation and commitment to bringing innovative solutions to Federal, State and Local agencies.”

Public Sector organizations have thousands of disparate data sets, typically collecting and processing large amounts of data for analytics, machine learning, AI or compliance with regulations. This strategic partnership makes it easier for Public Sector entities to access Tsecond's BRYCK® Platform and DataDart, a fully managed data migration service.

The BRYCK® and DataDart are comprehensive solutions for Government agencies, supporting various use cases such as far-edge data capture and transport, flight data analytics, maritime on-site log analytics, data storage, AI model training and security and surveillance. With Tsecond solutions, agencies can streamline data management, enhance interoperability, optimize resources and make informed decisions right at the data source through a real-time, integrated view of their data.

BRYCK® Platform is a portable and secure data solution that can capture, process, store and move data up to 1 Petabyte from the most remote locations to a desired destination. In the form factor of a construction brick (4”x4”x9.5”), the BRYCK weighs only 14lbs and has top-quality 40 GB/s I/O performance. The solution has a built-in framework to protect and recover data from ransomware when operating at the Edge, data center or during physical transport. The BRYCK® software features self-healing capabilities, distinctive secret keys, AES 256-bit encryption and offers simplified access to all data, with easy management of data pipelines. It is waterproof, shock/vibration resistant, tolerant to extreme temperatures and is available in flexible options (128TB, 256TB, 512TB, 1PB). The BRYCK® Platform has a unique, robust combination of hardware and software with specific applications in Government, defense, intelligence and warfare.

Tsecond’s DataDart specializes in short-term large data transport project needs, or recurring data transport and migration. DataDart facilitates efficient, secure and network-independent data migration across edge, cloud and data centers. Its flexible rental and subscription models allow customers to select timing, destination and data volume while leaving the rest to Tsecond.

“Carahsoft is pleased to partner with Tsecond to maximize the reach of its solutions through our contract vehicles and reseller ecosystem,” said Edward Walinsky, who manages AI and Machine Learning Solutions at Carahsoft. “Tsecond’s BRYCK Platform is a unique and valuable data solution. This partnership will bring true innovation in how Government agencies store, transport and analyze their data, enhancing data interoperability and accelerating AI and analytics in the Public Sector.”

Tsecond’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or TSecond@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Tsecond at https://tsecond.us/.

About Tsecond

Tsecond specializes in seamless data capture and migration between any location, regardless of data size. With the BRYCK Platform – world’s smallest and lightest All-Flash, 1PB mobile data solution, Tsecond serves the evolving data needs of a variety of industries, including media and entertainment, aerospace and aviation, autonomous vehicles, government and defense, and more. Its customers include Boeing, Picture Shop, Be4Post, Madison Square Garden Entertainment and other deployments in India and USA government and defense organizations. Tsecond is an AEI HorizonX portfolio company, the venture capital investment platform formed between AE Industrial and The Boeing Company. Visit us at https://tsecond.us/.

