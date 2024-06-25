Abo Technologie Inc. signs Dealer Agreement with Domo Tactical Communications (DTC)

Ashburn, Va, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), a Codan company, and leading provider of Wireless MESH IP Technology and Codan HF radio solutions, and Abo Technologie inc., a prominent Canadian indigenous IT and tactical communications company, today announce an agreement that designates Abo Technologie as an authorized re-seller of DTC products and solutions.

For decades, DTC has consistently demonstrated success in delivering global secure and reliable tactical communications solutions in the most challenging environments. Through our strategic alliance with Abo Technologie, a trusted leader in the tactical communications industry, customers in Canada now have access to DTC’s product portfolio, including exclusive access to Codan’s cutting edge HF radio solutions.

“DTC has been at the forefront of mission-critical communication technologies for years and has led successful operations in demanding environments for countries worldwide. Partnering with Abo Technologie as an official re-seller guarantees customers in Canada access to the most innovative solutions available,” said Michael Peach, Vice President of Business Development – Americas, DTC.

“Our extensive collaboration with the Canadian Armed Forces primarily focuses on sub-artic and artic operations. In these demanding conditions, we’ve devised strategic solutions to endure severe weather. Our partnership with DTC further empowers us to deliver cutting-edge tactical communication solutions that excel in challenging environments,” said Jean-Philippe Grondin, Chief Executive Officer, Abo Technologie inc.

With this dealer agreement, Abo Technologie is now authorized to re-sell to their customers DTC products.

About Domo Tactical Communications

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) is a leading global technology company, transforming the way we communicate through innovative solutions used by government and commercial customers worldwide. DTC brands include Codan Communications, Spectronic, Corp Ten and Domo Broadcast Systems. As the leading MANET IP MESH provider in the world, DTC radio solutions provide resilient high bandwidth wireless communications in the most hostile RF environments. DTC operates in Australia, Denmark, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States with over 160 employees globally, and is a member of the Codan group of companies.

About Abo Technologie inc.

Abo Technologie inc., an Indigenous Canadian company, specializes in distributing telecommunications products and providing IT services to the Canadian government. With a strong emphasis on reliable and innovative tactical communication solutions, Abo Technologie has become a trusted partner for Armed Forces, USAR teams, emergency response groups, and commercial clients.