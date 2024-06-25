Ground Short-Range Surveillance Radar Market Report 2024-2034 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Aselsan, Teledyne FLIR, Elbit Systems, L3Harris Technologies, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Thales Group and More

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ground Short-Range Surveillance Radar Market 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the market will surpass US$2.49 billion in 2024. The report predicts strong revenue growth through to 2034. The work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Ground Short-Range Surveillance Radar Market, 2024 to 2034 Market, with forecasts for application, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 16 key national markets - See forecasts for the Ground Short-Range Surveillance Radar Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 14 of the major companies involved in the Ground Short-Range Surveillance Radar Market, 2024 to 2034.

The Adoption of Advanced Surveillance Radars with Electronic Warfare Countermeasures



The Russia-Ukraine war has significantly impacted the global surveillance radar market. Economic sanctions, rising commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions have hindered global economic recovery post-COVID-19. Consequently, countries like India, China, Canada, Estonia, Iraq, and Taiwan have reassessed their defense spending, prioritizing investments in radar technology to bolster their defense capabilities.



For instance, Blighter Surveillance Systems supplied its A422 radars to Ukrainian forces, enhancing their Anti-UAS capabilities. These radars, which detect air and ground targets up to 20 km away, have been vital for Ukrainian defense, reflecting the rising global demand for advanced surveillance radars. Additionally, in August 2023, Bulgaria's Defense Ministry engaged with major military production firms, including Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, Elta, Indra, and Thales, to procure 3D radars for aviation, targeting delivery by the end of 2025.



High Maintenance Costs are Impeding Market Growth



Radar systems are expected to meet high operational efficiency standards, utilizing advanced technologies and boasting cross-platform compatibility, as well as a wide frequency range. Given their operation in harsh environments, any failure of battlefield equipment can lead to catastrophic consequences. In January 2023, Thales extended its support to the French, Italian, and British Armies by offering the S1850M radar probe supply and support.



Furthermore, Thales has entered into a service contract with OCCAR (Organization for Joint Arms Cooperation) to support the navies of France, Italy, and Britain. This significant service agreement spans three years with an optional two-year extension. Thales' commitment to providing radar solutions and ongoing support underscores the importance of reliability and maintenance in military operations, ensuring operational readiness and effectiveness.

Aselsan A.S.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Echodyne Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

ELTA Systems Ltd.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Hensoldt AG

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NavTech Radar Ltd.

Owl (Dynetics)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Thales Group

Other companies featured in the report:

Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC)

Airbus Defence and Space

ANRA Technologies

Bertin Technologies

CAE aviation

CASIC (China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation)

CETC (China Electronics Technology Group Corporation)

EDGE Group

Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH (ESG)

Exsensor

HFCL

Indra

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Kanders & Company, Inc.

Leonardo DRS

Norinco (China North Industries Group Corporation)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Numerica Corporation

PureTech Systems

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

Raddef Private Limited

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC)

Spotter Global

Weibel Scientific

