Healthcare Industry CX Growth Opportunities 2024-2025: Benefits of AI Infusion for Agent Optimization and Self-Service, Investment Priorities & Critical Decision-Making Factors

The primary goals of this study are to establish the size of corporate budgets for the purchase of channels, applications, and solutions in the contact center environment across industries and to understand purchase trends. It also investigates the factors that influence product selection.



Digital health has maintained a consistent growth trajectory and continues to address the multi-faceted challenges that plague the industry. The primary focus is investing in technology that helps organizations move toward the Quintuple Aim of the healthcare framework, which includes improving population health, enhancing patient experience, lowering costs, improving staff experience, and advancing health equity.



Generative AI will be integral to a healthcare organization's digital strategy. The focus will be on adoption across clinical and operational use cases. Conversational AI-based products flooded the market to address provider burnout. The focus was on utilizing different AI models to tackle diverse challenges.



Top healthcare contact center organization goals in 2024 include improving brand loyalty and awareness, deploying AI technologies to improve EX and CX, and attracting and retaining talent.



The most significant CX Priorities are building customer trust and ensuring security. Only 20% of organizations deliver omnichannel customer journeys, leaving a huge gap between customer expectations and positive customer experiences.



Decision makers from the 139 healthcare organizations such as:

Hospital activities

General medical practice activities

Specialist medical practice activities

Dental practice activities

Residential nursing care activities

Residential care activities for mental retardation, mental health, and substance abuse

Residential care activities for the elderly and disabled

Other residential care activities

Key Topics Covered:



Research Methodology

An Integrated Approach Provides a 360-Degree Perspective

Research Objectives and Methodology of Customer Survey

Global Transformational Health Research Team Insights on Digital Healthcare

Healthcare Growth Environment

Digital Health Trends in 2024

Digital Healthcare Predictions for 2024 Based on Events in 2023

Key Findings from the 2024 Contact Center Decision-Maker Survey

Investment Priorities & Critical Decision-Making Factors

Call Deflection is a Top Priority but Voice Still Reigns

Customer and Agent Retention are Top Priorities for Healthcare

Customer Trust is of Utmost Important in the Contact Center Environment

Critical Decision-Making Factors

Benefits of AI Infusion for Agent Optimization and Self-Service

Self-Service Grows, but AI Needs Some Tweaking

AI Investments Across the Contact Center Solution Suite

High Expectations for GenAI to Boost Analytics Capabilities

Seamless Customer Journeys Collaboration

Omnichannel Customer Journey Capabilities Lag Far Behind Customer Expectations

Benefits of Tightly Integrating UCaaS and CCaaS

The 2024 Contact Center Award

Hybrid Workforce - Orlando Health Wins the "Get Up Stand Up Award"

Aflac

Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Best Practice Recognition

