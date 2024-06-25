United States Defense Training and Simulation Industry Research 2024-2029 - Commercial Technology Scaling and Long-term Contracts will Ensure Program Sustainability

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the US Defense Training and Simulation Industry, 2024 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this study, the publisher overviews the United States (US) defense training and simulation industry, highlighting growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The study also provides a forecast with future spending estimates and insight into some notable programs. In addition, it analyzes current trends and identifies some companies to watch.
The US Department of Defense's (DoD) budget for FY2024, approved by the US Congress, will be slightly affected by inflation, which will limit spending capacity for training and simulation technology. However, future investment in this area will be guaranteed by long-term programs and multi-year contracts.
Instead of investing in research and development projects to create products from scratch, the DoD frequently relies on readily available commercial training and simulation solutions. This approach allows it to accelerate procurement and delivery of these solutions to military forces.
However, the 2024 presidential election is likely to impact budget negotiations. Depending on which political party wins, defense spending may change, which, in turn, could create uncertainty within the defense training and simulation industry.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Signal and Network Modeling and Simulation - US Air Force
- Digital Twins for Maintenance - US Navy
- Training Tracker Cloud-based Platform - US Army
- AI for Training and Simulation - Joint Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Analysis Factsheet
Transformation in the US Defense Training and Simulation Industry
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Defense Training and Simulation Industry
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Definitions: Training Types
- Definitions: Training Methodologies
- Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Considerations
- Total Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Account Title
- Spending Forecast by Service
- Spending Forecast Analysis
- Trend Analysis
- Contract Award Share and Analysis
- Companies to Watch
Growth Generator: US Air Force
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Account Title
- Spending Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Notable Programs and Opportunities
Growth Generator: US Navy
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Account Title
- Spending Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Notable Programs and Opportunities
Growth Generator: US Army
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Account Title
- Spending Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Notable Programs and Opportunities
Growth Generator: Joint Agencies
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Account Title
- Spending Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Notable Programs and Opportunities
Best Practices Recognition
