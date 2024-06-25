United States Defense Training and Simulation Industry Research 2024-2029 - Commercial Technology Scaling and Long-term Contracts will Ensure Program Sustainability

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the US Defense Training and Simulation Industry, 2024 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this study, the publisher overviews the United States (US) defense training and simulation industry, highlighting growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The study also provides a forecast with future spending estimates and insight into some notable programs. In addition, it analyzes current trends and identifies some companies to watch.



The US Department of Defense's (DoD) budget for FY2024, approved by the US Congress, will be slightly affected by inflation, which will limit spending capacity for training and simulation technology. However, future investment in this area will be guaranteed by long-term programs and multi-year contracts.



Instead of investing in research and development projects to create products from scratch, the DoD frequently relies on readily available commercial training and simulation solutions. This approach allows it to accelerate procurement and delivery of these solutions to military forces.



However, the 2024 presidential election is likely to impact budget negotiations. Depending on which political party wins, defense spending may change, which, in turn, could create uncertainty within the defense training and simulation industry.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Signal and Network Modeling and Simulation - US Air Force

Digital Twins for Maintenance - US Navy

Training Tracker Cloud-based Platform - US Army

AI for Training and Simulation - Joint Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



Growth Environment

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Analysis Factsheet

Transformation in the US Defense Training and Simulation Industry

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Defense Training and Simulation Industry

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Definitions: Training Types

Definitions: Training Methodologies

Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Considerations

Total Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Account Title

Spending Forecast by Service

Spending Forecast Analysis

Trend Analysis

Contract Award Share and Analysis

Companies to Watch

Growth Generator: US Air Force

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Account Title

Spending Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Notable Programs and Opportunities

Growth Generator: US Navy

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Account Title

Spending Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Notable Programs and Opportunities

Growth Generator: US Army

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Account Title

Spending Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Notable Programs and Opportunities

Growth Generator: Joint Agencies

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Account Title

Spending Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Notable Programs and Opportunities

Best Practices Recognition

