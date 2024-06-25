Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Outlook Research 2024: Automated Parking and Increased Penetration of Eyes-off Driving Technologies Driving Future Opportunities

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive industry faces many challenges, such as regulatory hurdles, semiconductor shortages, and geopolitical chaos. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and value chain partners are realigning their product strategies, road maps, and launch timelines to adapt to these challenges. They have rerouted investments to develop and deploy hands-off and eyes-off driving technologies in production vehicles for short-term returns.



In 2024, the publisher expects a few premium OEMs to launch vehicles with eyes-off driving systems in their flagship vehicles in the US, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and European markets, while mass market OEMs such as GM will extend hands-off driving to urban roads in North America. A few OEMs in China have launched city assist features such as Navigation on Autopilot, a hands-on feature, although vehicles can be upgraded with hands-off capability through over-the-air (OTA) updates in the future.



In this annual autonomous driving outlook study, the publisher analyzes the global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and automated vehicle forecast; global and regional regulations, advanced driver-assistance system and autonomous driving feature penetration, regional markets, notable collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and critical predictions. The analysis also lists all major trends influencing the autonomous driving market in 2024 and discusses the top five trends.



The key trends discussed in this study are:

Wider launch of eyes-off driving L3 autonomous driving

Automated parking solutions

Semiconductor partnerships in the automotive ecosystem

ADAS/AD computing systems - domain controllers

Evolution of sensor suites

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Industry

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Autonomous Driving Industry

Ecosystem

Research Scope

Segmentation by Automation Level

SAE International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation

Vehicle Segmentation

Global Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Regulations

A Recap of 2023

Top 5 Predictions for 2024

ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Overview

2024 Global Economic Outlook

Top 10 Trends for 2024

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Global GDP Growth

Inflation and Interest Rates

Currency Trajectory

Labor Market

Oil Markets

Critical Minerals Supplies

North America

Western Europe

The Middle East

Asia

ADAS and AV Regulations

ADAS and AD Regulations, Europe

ADAS and AD Regulations, APAC

AV Regulations and Testing Landscape, NA

Collaborations, 2023

Notable ADAS and AD Collaborations, 2023

Emerging Competitors in Related Industries

Key Trends 2023

Top Trends Driving the Global ADAS and AD Industry

Trend 1 - Wider Launch of Eyes-off Driving L3 AD

Case Study - BMW Personal Pilot Deployment

Trend 2 - Automated Parking Solutions

Case Study - Valeo's Autonomous Parking Solutions

Trend 3 - ADAS/AD Computing Systems - Domain Controllers

Case Study - ADAS Domain Controllers

Trend 4 - Semiconductor Partnerships in the Automotive Ecosystem

Semiconductor Partnerships in the Automotive Ecosystem

Trend 5 - Evolving ADAS/AD Sensor Suites

Case Study - Evolving ADAS/AD Sensor Suites

Global AV Sales Trends, 2024-2030

Market Assumptions

Technology Assumptions

Global Autonomy Level Forecast Analysis

ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Sales Forecast

L4 Autonomous Vehicle Sales Forecast

Regional Insights, 2023-2030

Analysis by Region - North America

Analysis by Region - Europe

Analysis by Region - APAC

Top Predictions 2024

Top 10 Predictions for 2024

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Navigation on Autopilot

Growth Opportunity 2 - Perception Sensors

Growth Opportunity 3 - Automated Parking Solutions

Appendix

