Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Outlook Research 2024: Automated Parking and Increased Penetration of Eyes-off Driving Technologies Driving Future Opportunities

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Outlook and Growth Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive industry faces many challenges, such as regulatory hurdles, semiconductor shortages, and geopolitical chaos. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and value chain partners are realigning their product strategies, road maps, and launch timelines to adapt to these challenges. They have rerouted investments to develop and deploy hands-off and eyes-off driving technologies in production vehicles for short-term returns.
In 2024, the publisher expects a few premium OEMs to launch vehicles with eyes-off driving systems in their flagship vehicles in the US, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and European markets, while mass market OEMs such as GM will extend hands-off driving to urban roads in North America. A few OEMs in China have launched city assist features such as Navigation on Autopilot, a hands-on feature, although vehicles can be upgraded with hands-off capability through over-the-air (OTA) updates in the future.
In this annual autonomous driving outlook study, the publisher analyzes the global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and automated vehicle forecast; global and regional regulations, advanced driver-assistance system and autonomous driving feature penetration, regional markets, notable collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and critical predictions. The analysis also lists all major trends influencing the autonomous driving market in 2024 and discusses the top five trends.
The key trends discussed in this study are:
- Wider launch of eyes-off driving L3 autonomous driving
- Automated parking solutions
- Semiconductor partnerships in the automotive ecosystem
- ADAS/AD computing systems - domain controllers
- Evolution of sensor suites
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Industry
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Autonomous Driving Industry
Ecosystem
- Research Scope
- Segmentation by Automation Level
- SAE International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation
- SAE International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Global Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Regulations
- A Recap of 2023
- Top 5 Predictions for 2024
- ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Overview
2024 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 10 Trends for 2024
- Top 10 Growth Opportunities
- Global GDP Growth
- Inflation and Interest Rates
- Currency Trajectory
- Labor Market
- Oil Markets
- Critical Minerals Supplies
- North America
- Western Europe
- The Middle East
- Asia
ADAS and AV Regulations
- ADAS and AD Regulations, Europe
- ADAS and AD Regulations, APAC
- AV Regulations and Testing Landscape, NA
Collaborations, 2023
- Notable ADAS and AD Collaborations, 2023
- Emerging Competitors in Related Industries
Key Trends 2023
- Top Trends Driving the Global ADAS and AD Industry
- Trend 1 - Wider Launch of Eyes-off Driving L3 AD
- Case Study - BMW Personal Pilot Deployment
- Trend 2 - Automated Parking Solutions
- Case Study - Valeo's Autonomous Parking Solutions
- Trend 3 - ADAS/AD Computing Systems - Domain Controllers
- Case Study - ADAS Domain Controllers
- Trend 4 - Semiconductor Partnerships in the Automotive Ecosystem
- Semiconductor Partnerships in the Automotive Ecosystem
- Trend 5 - Evolving ADAS/AD Sensor Suites
- Case Study - Evolving ADAS/AD Sensor Suites
Global AV Sales Trends, 2024-2030
- Market Assumptions
- Technology Assumptions
- Global Autonomy Level Forecast Analysis
- ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Sales Forecast
- L4 Autonomous Vehicle Sales Forecast
Regional Insights, 2023-2030
- Analysis by Region - North America
- Analysis by Region - Europe
- Analysis by Region - APAC
Top Predictions 2024
- Top 10 Predictions for 2024
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Navigation on Autopilot
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Perception Sensors
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Automated Parking Solutions
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghulcm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.