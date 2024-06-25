India Precast Concrete Industry Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Precast Concrete Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Structural Building Components, Transportation) By Application (Infrastructure, Industrial), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India precast concrete market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.33 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030

The market growth can be attributed to a booming construction industry, with rising residential and commercial projects driving market expansion. Urbanization and globalization trends in India also fuel demand for precast concrete as cities are expanding and infrastructure projects are progressing, highlighting the need for efficient construction materials.







The rising emphasis on sustainability and environmental considerations boosts the demand for precast concrete products. Precast concrete, known for its eco-friendly characteristics, can be made using recycled materials and has a reduced carbon footprint compared to traditional construction materials. This aligns well with the increasing adoption of green building practices and sustainable construction methods.



Advances in manufacturing technologies have significantly improved the quality and efficiency of precast concrete production. For instance, Vollert provides advanced technologies for precast concrete, including innovative formwork systems like 3D Pod Moulds and automated production processes. Their solutions cover a range of precast elements, such as circulation plants and Railway concrete sleepers, enhancing efficiency and precision in manufacturing through automation and robotics.



The structural building component segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 36.40% in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The dominance of structural building components in the product segment of the precast concrete market can be attributed to their superior durability, faster installation process, cost efficiency, and high demand across different construction sectors

Based on the application, the infrastructure segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 41.47% in 2023, owing to the increasing urbanization, concerns related to sustainability, and technological advancements. The industrial segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period

In March 2024, Magicrete positively concluded India's inaugural mass housing project in Ranchi utilizing the 3D Modular Precast Construction System. This project, comprising 1,008 units, stands as a significant achievement in the construction sector, demonstrating the efficiency and efficacy of the 3D modular precast technology in extensive housing developments

AACP Infrastructure Systems Pvt. Lt

Atul Pipe Company

B.E. Billimoria & Co. Ltd.

Fuji Silvertech Concrete Private Limited

LARSEN & TURBO LIMITED

Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd

SCHWING Stetter India

SHAPOORJI PALLONJI

Suzlon Energy Limited

Toyota Forms

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Vollert India Pvt Ltd

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered India





Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. India Precast Concrete Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. Macro-environmental Analysis



Chapter 4. India Precast Concrete Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. India Precast Concrete Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Structural Building Components

4.4. Architectural Building Components

4.5. Transportation

4.6. Waste & Water Handling Products



Chapter 5. India Precast Concrete Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. India Precast Concrete Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Residential

5.4. Commercial

5.5. Infrastructure

5.6. Industrial



Chapter 6. India Precast Concrete Market - Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Heat Map/Position Analysis, 2023

6.4. Strategy Mapping

6.4.1. Expansion

6.4.2. Mergers & Acquisition

6.4.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

6.4.4. New Product Launches

6.4.5. Research and Development

6.5. Company Profiles



