Asia-Pacific Biochar (Gasification, Pyrolysis) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Biochar Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Gasification, Pyrolysis), Application (Agriculture (Animal Farming, Industrial Uses), Others), Country (India, China, Japan), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific biochar market size is anticipated to reach USD 130.3 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing demand for organic produce for farming, management of agricultural waste, and reduction in carbon emissions are driving factors for biochar market growth.







Biochar has carbon-rich properties; it can absorb carbon twice the capacity of its weight. It has the ability to absorb and immobilize pollutants from the contaminated soil which makes it viable for soil and water remediation projects. Research studies are conducted by universities in the region to study application of biochar in construction materials in absorption of carbon as an air filter, reducing carbon emissions from concrete.



Asia Pacific Biochar Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, the pyrolysis segment held the largest market share of 30.60% in 2023 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The rise in demand for renewable energy and increased environmental awareness is driving growth for the segment. Pyrolysis uses thermal decomposition of organic waste and offers biochar with higher content of carbon

Based on application, the agriculture segment held the largest market share in 2023. The market is driven by biochar's ability to improve soil health, reduce the need for fertilizers, and sequester carbon, which helps combat climate change. Additionally, converting agricultural waste into biochar offers a sustainable waste management solution. Technological advancements and growing awareness among farmers contribute to its popularity in sustainable farming practices

The others segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Biochar has applications beyond agriculture and is used at landfills for waste management of organic waste. In September 2023, Government of Korea announced new plans to promote use of biochar. The government aims for carbon neutral Korea and foster toward sustainable biochar market

Australia held the largest revenue share in 2023. Australian soils are highly weathered, and nutrient-poor, with issues such as salinity and erosion. Biochar significantly improves soil health by enhancing nutrient retention, water-holding capacity, and microbial activity, which are critical for agricultural productivity in Australia's challenging soil conditions

In February 2024, Singapore based Biochar Developer Alcom Carbon Markets (ACM) closed Pre-Series A funding round securing total investment of USD 5 million.Capital Code, Singapore-based climate-focused and agri-food investment firm, led the funding round.

Company Profiles

Biochar Products, Inc.

Biochar Supreme, LLC

ArSta Eco

Carbon Gold Ltd

Airex Energy Inc.

Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation

Biochar Ireland

Swiss Biochar GmbH

Sonnenerde GmbH

De Pyro power

Stiesdal

Novocarbo

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $46.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $130.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Asia-Pacific Biochar Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Distribution Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Raw Material Trends

3.2.3. Technological Overview

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. Macro-environmental Analysis



Chapter 4. Asia-Pacific Biochar Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Biochar Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2018 to 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3. Pyrolysis

4.4. Gasification



Chapter 5. Asia-Pacific Biochar Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Asia-Pacific Biochar Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3. Agriculture

5.3.1. Agriculture Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3.1.1. Farming

5.3.1.2. Livestock



Chapter 6. Asia-Pacific Biochar Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Country Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Asia-Pacific

6.2.1. Asia-Pacific Chemical Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.2. China

6.2.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

6.2.2.2. China Biochar Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.3. Japan

6.2.4. India

6.2.5. Malaysia

6.2.6. Australia



Chapter 7. Asia-Pacific Biochar Market - Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map/Position Analysis, 2023

7.4. Strategy Mapping

7.4.1. Expansion

7.4.2. Mergers & Acquisition

7.4.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

7.4.4. New Product Launches

7.4.5. Research and Development



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hyp9x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment