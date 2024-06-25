UK Hysteroscopy Procedures (CPT Codes) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by CPT Codes (CPT Code 58555, CPT Code 58558, CPT Code 58562, CPT Code 58340, CPT Code 58563), End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK hysteroscopy procedures market size is expected to reach USD 168.94 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.41% from 2024 to 2030

The growing adoption of technologically advanced devices and products for hysteroscopic procedures and the increasing competition among key players are the primary factors contributing to market growth. Companies operating in the industry, such as Medtronic, Hologic, Inc., and B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, are developing novel devices and solutions that can be used in gynecological surgeries including hysteroscopy procedures.







The private and public organizations operating in the UK market are focusing on increasing awareness of gynecological conditions and treatment methods. They are conducting several workshops and events that can guide these procedures. For instance, in November 2021, the British Society for Gynecological Endoscopy (BSGE) conducted diagnostic and operative hysteroscopy workshops in Slough, England.

The workshop aimed to develop hysteroscopy skills, and to become familiar with operative hysteroscopic equipment. It is appropriate for trainees in obstetrics and gynecology. Such efforts undertaken by various organizations to improve the knowledge and understanding of these procedures among healthcare professionals and the public are anticipated to drive market growth.



Furthermore, major companies are expanding their product portfolio and focusing on improving the accessibility of these products. For instance, in September 2021, Hologic, Inc. launched its expanded Omni suite to optimize operative and diagnostic hysteroscopy In Europe, including the UK. This suite includes an Omni 30 hysteroscope.

In addition, in October 2023, Hologic adopted the HystAR hysteroscopy simulator from Inovus Medical, a supplier of training technologies headquartered in the UK. This simulator offers surgeons a scalable and reproducible environment for hysteroscopy skills training. Thus, the adoption of technologically advanced products from key players is anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.



UK Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Report Highlights

The CPT code 58558 segment dominated the market with a share of more than 33.3% in 2023 owing to the rising number of laparoscopic and hysteroscopic procedures

The CPT code 58562 segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on end-uses, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.38% in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the rising investments from government bodies to increase the healthcare infrastructure and build hospitals

The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030

This growth is due to the several benefits offered by ASCs, such as reduced costs and waiting time

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $103.55 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $168.94 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered United Kingdom





Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Conditions

Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Devices

Market Restraint Analysis

Regulatory Concerns Associated with Product Approvals and Commercialization

High Cost Associated with the Gynecological Procedures and Devices

UK Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Market Participant Categorization

Company Overview

Financial Performance

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Initiatives

Key Company Profiles

Medtronic

Olympus Corp.

Stryker Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc)

Hologic, Inc.

Delmont Imaging.

KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG

Richard Wolf GmbH

CooperCompanies

CPT Codes Estimates & Trend Analysis

CPT Code 58555

CPT Code 58558

CPT Code 58562

CPT Code 58340

CPT Code 58563

CPT Code 58565

CPT Code 58353

CPT Code 58561

