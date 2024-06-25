U.S. Mixed Reality Headset Market Analysis 2024-2030: Increased Adoption Across Gaming, Healthcare, and Education Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Mixed Reality Headset Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. mixed reality headset market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.35 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing demand for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies in various industries, such as gaming, healthcare, and education, is driving the market. According to the National Research Group, 13% of U.S. households own at least one VR headset.







The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the U.S. market for mixed reality (MR) headsets. The imposition of lockdowns and social distancing measures resulted in individuals being forced to remain indoors, which, in turn, led to an increase in demand for mixed reality headsets. Initially, the demand for these headsets was driven by the need for virtual meetings and remote collaboration.

With many companies opting for remote work, mixed reality headsets provided a seamless way for teams to collaborate and communicate without physical interaction. However, as the pandemic persisted, the demand for mixed reality headsets expanded beyond work. People started using headsets for entertainment, gaming, and even virtual tourism, resulting in a surge in sales for mixed reality headset manufacturers.



The latest MR headsets have significantly developed in recent years and offer a range of applications beyond entertainment and gaming. These cutting-edge devices can be utilized for education, healthcare, engineering, design, retail, marketing, and maintenance, among other fields. MR technology delivers immersive learning experiences, remote training, medical training, 3D visualization, virtual try-ons, interactive product demonstrations, and remote guidance and assistance.



Furthermore, the emphasis of companies in improving the user experience of MR headsets is anticipated to drive the market's growth. This focus has resulted in the development of sleeker, lighter, and more comfortable headsets and user interfaces that are more intuitive and prioritize data privacy. This trend has led to a greater adoption of MR technology and a more positive user experience overall.

U.S. Mixed Reality Headset Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 72.4% in 2023 and is expected to retain its position from 2024 to 2030. It can be attributed to the development of powerful processors and chipsets. The services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, led by the emergence of cloud computing.

Based on operating systems (OS), the android segment dominated the market within 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030. This can be attributed to the increasing number of applications for Android OS.

Based on storage, the >128GB segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030, owing to the increase in the number of applications and storage size

Based on charging, the wired segment held the largest market share in 2023 owing to the increasing need for higher bandwidth to support the transmission of large data volumes

Based on end-user, the military and government segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030, owing to the need for realistic simulations in planning and training

Based on industry, the gaming segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to the increasing number of players and the rise of e-sports

Based on resolution, the 4K and above segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2030, owing to the advancements in display technologies

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of smartphones and e-commerce platforms

In January 2022, Vrgineers launched the XTAL 3 VR and MR headset to enhance pilot training. The headset was designed in collaboration with international Air Force pilots to offer highly realistic experiences with high fidelity and a wide field of view. The headset features an extended field of view, offering 180 horizontal and 90 vertical vision, providing an exceptional visual experience.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Analysis

Emergence of Metaverse

Technological Advancements

Market Restraints Analysis

High Cost of Devices

Industry Opportunities

Integration with Iot and AI Technologies

Industry Challenges

U.S. Mixed Reality Headset Market Analysis Tools

Porter's Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Company Profiles

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Magic Leap, Inc.

Google LLC

Valve Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc.

FYR Medical

VRgineers, Inc.

