South Korea Toys and Games Analysis 2024

After many years of growth, in 2023 toys and games in South Korea witnessed a notable current value decline, with traditional toys and games seeing only a slight fall in sales, and video games a stronger decrease. Toys and games witnessed a decrease in sales for several reasons. First, activities outside the home began to regain popularity after the pandemic, and second, consumers shifted their attention to various other forms of entertainment, including OTT services.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Toys and games in 2023: The big picture
- 2023 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retailing developments
- What next for toys and games?
MARKET DATA
- Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2018-2023
- Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
- NBO Company Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2019-2023
- LBN Brand Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2020-2023
- Distribution of Toys and Games by Format: % Value 2018-2023
- Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2023-2028
- Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028
TRADITIONAL TOYS AND GAMES IN SOUTH KOREA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
- Value sales of traditional toys and games shrink slightly overall in 2023, with growth for only half the categories
- In-house intellectual property (IP) characters play a crucial role
- Distributors and manufacturers target kidults as this group expands
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Traditional toys and games expected to see growth along with AI developments
- C-commerce direct purchases to gain traction with their unbelievably low prices
- E-commerce set to become the dominant distribution channel
CATEGORY DATA
- Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: Value 2018-2023
- Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
- Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Licensed vs Non-Licensed: % Value 2018-2023
- NBO Company Shares of Traditional Toys and Games: % Value 2019-2023
- LBN Brand Shares of Traditional Toys and Games: % Value 2020-2023
- Distribution of Traditional Toys and Games by Format: % Value 2018-2023
- Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: Value 2023-2028
- Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028
- Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Licensed vs Non-Licensed: % Value 2023-2028
VIDEO GAMES IN SOUTH KOREA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
- Decline for video games in 2023 as consumers return to activities outside the home
- Expanding horizons: Video games companies' strategic evolution in character intellectual property (IP)
- Embracing cross-platform gaming: A shift in the gaming landscape
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- The evolving gaming landscape
- Major Korean video games companies target the global market
- Enhancing transparency and consumer protection in video games
CATEGORY DATA
- Sales of Video Games by Category: Value 2018-2023
- Sales of Video Games by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
- NBO Company Shares of Video Games: % Value 2019-2023
- LBN Brand Shares of Video Games: % Value 2020-2023
- NBO Company Shares of Video Games Hardware: % Value 2019-2023
- LBN Brand Shares of Video Games Hardware: % Value 2020-2023
- NBO Company Shares of Video Games Software: % Value 2019-2023
- Distribution of Video Games by Format: % Value 2018-2023
- Distribution of Video Games Hardware by Format: % Value 2018-2023
- Distribution of Video Games Software by Format: % Value 2018-2023
- Distribution of Video Games Software (Physical) by Format: % Value 2018-2023
- Distribution of Video Games Software (Digital) by Format: % Value 2018-2023
- Forecast Sales of Video Games by Category: Value 2023-2028
- Forecast Sales of Video Games by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028
