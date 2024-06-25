South Korea Toys and Games Analysis 2024

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toys and Games in South Korea" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Toys and Games in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.



After many years of growth, in 2023 toys and games in South Korea witnessed a notable current value decline, with traditional toys and games seeing only a slight fall in sales, and video games a stronger decrease. Toys and games witnessed a decrease in sales for several reasons. First, activities outside the home began to regain popularity after the pandemic, and second, consumers shifted their attention to various other forms of entertainment, including OTT services.



It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Toys and games in 2023: The big picture

2023 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for toys and games?

MARKET DATA

Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2018-2023

Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

NBO Company Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2019-2023

LBN Brand Shares of Toys and Games: % Value 2020-2023

Distribution of Toys and Games by Format: % Value 2018-2023

Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: Value 2023-2028

Forecast Sales of Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

TRADITIONAL TOYS AND GAMES IN SOUTH KOREA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Value sales of traditional toys and games shrink slightly overall in 2023, with growth for only half the categories

In-house intellectual property (IP) characters play a crucial role

Distributors and manufacturers target kidults as this group expands

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Traditional toys and games expected to see growth along with AI developments

C-commerce direct purchases to gain traction with their unbelievably low prices

E-commerce set to become the dominant distribution channel

CATEGORY DATA

Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: Value 2018-2023

Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Licensed vs Non-Licensed: % Value 2018-2023

NBO Company Shares of Traditional Toys and Games: % Value 2019-2023

LBN Brand Shares of Traditional Toys and Games: % Value 2020-2023

Distribution of Traditional Toys and Games by Format: % Value 2018-2023

Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: Value 2023-2028

Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

Forecast Sales of Traditional Toys and Games by Licensed vs Non-Licensed: % Value 2023-2028

VIDEO GAMES IN SOUTH KOREA



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2023 DEVELOPMENTS

Decline for video games in 2023 as consumers return to activities outside the home

Expanding horizons: Video games companies' strategic evolution in character intellectual property (IP)

Embracing cross-platform gaming: A shift in the gaming landscape

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

The evolving gaming landscape

Major Korean video games companies target the global market

Enhancing transparency and consumer protection in video games

CATEGORY DATA

Sales of Video Games by Category: Value 2018-2023

Sales of Video Games by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

NBO Company Shares of Video Games: % Value 2019-2023

LBN Brand Shares of Video Games: % Value 2020-2023

NBO Company Shares of Video Games Hardware: % Value 2019-2023

LBN Brand Shares of Video Games Hardware: % Value 2020-2023

NBO Company Shares of Video Games Software: % Value 2019-2023

Distribution of Video Games by Format: % Value 2018-2023

Distribution of Video Games Hardware by Format: % Value 2018-2023

Distribution of Video Games Software by Format: % Value 2018-2023

Distribution of Video Games Software (Physical) by Format: % Value 2018-2023

Distribution of Video Games Software (Digital) by Format: % Value 2018-2023

Forecast Sales of Video Games by Category: Value 2023-2028

Forecast Sales of Video Games by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h210n3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.