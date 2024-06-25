2024 UCC Buyers Perspectives from The 2024 Information Technology Decision-maker (ITDM) Survey

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 UCC Buyers Perspectives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis will be complemented by additional ITDM survey-based reports, which are planned to be published throughout this year, detailing trends in enterprise telephony, communications platform as a service (CPaaS), frontliner solutions, meeting rooms, office space utilization, and various verticals.
The 2024 information technology decision-maker (ITDM) survey was conducted to gain insights on the following end-user organizations' priorities:
- Top technical challenges for IT/telecom departments
- Top non-technical challenges for IT/telecom departments
- Current unified communications and collaboration (UCC) technology adoption rates
- Future UCC applications adoption plans
- Future UCC endpoint adoption plans
- Future UCC applications investment plans among current users
- Future UCC endpoint investment plans among current users
- UCC technology investment drivers
- Current and future support for evolving work styles
- Current and future use of office real estate
- Current and future UCC technology budgets
- UCC technology selection factors
- UCC provider selection factors
- UCC solution purchasing preferences
Key Topics Covered:
Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives
- Research Methodology
- Respondent Demographics
Summary of Key Findings
- Key Findings
IT/Telecom Department Challenges
- IT/Telecom Departments Non-technical Challenges: Total
- IT/Telecom Departments Technology Challenges: Total
- APAC IT/Telecom Department Challenges
- Europe IT/Telecom Department Challenges
- LATAM IT/Telecom Department Challenges
- North America IT/Telecom Department Challenges
- IT/Telecom Department Challenges Analysis by Organization Size
UCC Adoption Status
- UCC Software Adoption is Advancing Steadily
- UCC Software Investment Plans Among Current Adopters
- UCC Device Adoption
- UCC Device Investment Plans Among Current Adopters
- UCC Solution Adoption Analysis
Workspace and Work Style Evolution
- Current Remote Work Status
- Future Plans for Remote Work are Strong
- Future Remote Work Plans in APAC
- Future Remote Work Plans in Europe
- Future Remote Work Plans in LATAM
- Future Remote Work Plans in North America
- Remote Work Prompts Changes to Office Space
- APAC Changes to Office Space
- Europe Changes to Office Space
- LATAM Changes to Office Space
- North America Changes to Office Space
- Employee Satisfaction with Work Models
- Work Style and Workspace Analysis
AI in the Spotlight
- AI Deployment Challenges
- AI Benefits
- Importance of AI-powered Communications Features
- AI Deployments Move Beyond Proof-of-Concept Stage
- AI Adoption and Investment Analysis
UCC Solution Budgets
- Macro Conditions Impact on Investments
- Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in APAC
- Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in Europe
- Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in LATAM
- Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in North America
- Macro Conditions Impact on Investments by Organization Size
- Respondent Organization's Annual Revenue
- UCC Budgets are Healthy
- UCC Budget Expectations Align with Investment Plans
- UCC Budget Analysis
UCC Solution Selection and Purchase Factors
- UCC Solution Investment Drivers
- UCC Solution Selection Factors: Total
- UCC Solution Selection Factors Ranked: Total
- Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution by Region
- UCC Selection Factors: Providers
- UCC Selection Factors: Technology
- Preferred Channels to Source UCC Solutions
- Purchase Factor Analysis
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3a3yvt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.