2024 UCC Buyers Perspectives from The 2024 Information Technology Decision-maker (ITDM) Survey

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 UCC Buyers Perspectives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis will be complemented by additional ITDM survey-based reports, which are planned to be published throughout this year, detailing trends in enterprise telephony, communications platform as a service (CPaaS), frontliner solutions, meeting rooms, office space utilization, and various verticals.



The 2024 information technology decision-maker (ITDM) survey was conducted to gain insights on the following end-user organizations' priorities:

Top technical challenges for IT/telecom departments

Top non-technical challenges for IT/telecom departments

Current unified communications and collaboration (UCC) technology adoption rates

Future UCC applications adoption plans

Future UCC endpoint adoption plans

Future UCC applications investment plans among current users

Future UCC endpoint investment plans among current users

UCC technology investment drivers

Current and future support for evolving work styles

Current and future use of office real estate

Current and future UCC technology budgets

UCC technology selection factors

UCC provider selection factors

UCC solution purchasing preferences

Key Topics Covered:



Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives

Research Methodology

Respondent Demographics

Summary of Key Findings

Key Findings

IT/Telecom Department Challenges

IT/Telecom Departments Non-technical Challenges: Total

IT/Telecom Departments Technology Challenges: Total

APAC IT/Telecom Department Challenges

Europe IT/Telecom Department Challenges

LATAM IT/Telecom Department Challenges

North America IT/Telecom Department Challenges

IT/Telecom Department Challenges Analysis by Organization Size

UCC Adoption Status

UCC Software Adoption is Advancing Steadily

UCC Software Investment Plans Among Current Adopters

UCC Device Adoption

UCC Device Investment Plans Among Current Adopters

UCC Solution Adoption Analysis

Workspace and Work Style Evolution

Current Remote Work Status

Future Plans for Remote Work are Strong

Future Remote Work Plans in APAC

Future Remote Work Plans in Europe

Future Remote Work Plans in LATAM

Future Remote Work Plans in North America

Remote Work Prompts Changes to Office Space

APAC Changes to Office Space

Europe Changes to Office Space

LATAM Changes to Office Space

North America Changes to Office Space

Employee Satisfaction with Work Models

Work Style and Workspace Analysis

AI in the Spotlight

AI Deployment Challenges

AI Benefits

Importance of AI-powered Communications Features

AI Deployments Move Beyond Proof-of-Concept Stage

AI Adoption and Investment Analysis

UCC Solution Budgets

Macro Conditions Impact on Investments

Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in APAC

Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in Europe

Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in LATAM

Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in North America

Macro Conditions Impact on Investments by Organization Size

Respondent Organization's Annual Revenue

UCC Budgets are Healthy

UCC Budget Expectations Align with Investment Plans

UCC Budget Analysis

UCC Solution Selection and Purchase Factors

UCC Solution Investment Drivers

UCC Solution Selection Factors: Total

UCC Solution Selection Factors Ranked: Total

Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution by Region

UCC Selection Factors: Providers

UCC Selection Factors: Technology

Preferred Channels to Source UCC Solutions

Purchase Factor Analysis

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3a3yvt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.