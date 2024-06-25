Leather Goods: Global Market Review 2018-2023 and Forecast 2024-2030 with Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Rising Input Cost of Raw Materials Have Reduced the Industry's Gross Profit Margin

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leather Goods Market: Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In recent years, the demand for leather goods market has grown. Industry revenue is forecast to reach $0.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8%, over the next five years.

The competitive rivalry seems to be high due to the large number of players competing with each other to gain market share. Consumer demand has been shifting toward the new design and innovative leather products with changing fashion trend and lifestyle.



This report gives an overview of the key drivers of the industry. Upgraded designs, global economic growth, and the purchasing power of consumers are important key drivers for the leather goods industry. Emerging economies and availability of required resources enhanced the manufacturing facilities of the existing players.

Some of the features of the report include:

Leather goods market size estimates in terms of (US $) value by regions

Global leather goods market analysis annual trend (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030)

Porter's Five Force analysis

New product launch and merger and acquisition activity in global leather goods market analysis

Gross and net profit trends in the global leather goods market analysis

Cost structure trend in the global as well as regional leather goods analysis

Study Coverage



This study provides an overview of the global leather goods market, tracking two market segments of that industry in four geographic regions. The report studies manufacturers of luggage and leather accessories product such as briefcases, suitcases, business cases, travel bags, leather jackets, handbags, wallets, purses, and belts. The study provides a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, profit and cost structure for North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



The report studies the prevailing challenges facing the industry. The rising input cost of raw materials such as leather and plastic have severely impaired profit margins, which in turn have reduced the industry's gross profit margin. High research and development activities in developing countries geared toward market expansion, as well as growth and capital expenditures for business expansion increased the overall debt present in the industry.



This study is intended to provide industry leaders with a competitive benchmarking of the global leather goods industry. The study provides up-to-date information on the market share, profit margins, capabilities, and strategies of the leaders.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Industry Definition and Scope Industry Overview Global Macroeconomic Overview Industry Trends Industry Forecasts Emerging Trends Conclusions

