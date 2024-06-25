TuneIn Expands Global In-Vehicle Availability with Great Wall Motor Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced today a new partnership with global intelligent technology and automotive manufacturer Great Wall Motor Company. Under the deal, beginning in June 2024, Tuneln will be available in select Great Wall Motor models in Australia and Europe. Additionally, owners will receive a 90-day free trial of TuneIn Premium to enjoy a commercial-free experience.



“Innovation is the foundation for all of our vehicles, so it's important the in-vehicle experience matches the high standards of Great Wall Motor brands,” said Nicole Wu, Vice President of Great Wall Motor Company. “TuneIn offers the best and most comprehensive audio streaming catalog available on the market, backed by a team that has a deep technical understanding of automotive infotainment systems, making them the ideal partner as we scale our presence overseas.”

TuneIn leads the industry in elevating the in-vehicle entertainment experience. TuneIn offers a 24/7 data stream of more than 100,000 radio stations, as well as five million podcasts and 100,000 audiobooks, making it one of the most extensive catalogs of in-vehicle entertainment available across the globe. Buyers that take advantage of the TuneIn Premium free trial can also access 100+ commercial-free music and news stations, as well as a global variety of live sports coverage.

“GWM stands out as a premier automotive manufacturer that is always looking forward in terms of technological innovation, product design and customer experience,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “To partner with one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers underscores our ability to integrate with industry leaders with significant scale and deliver best-in-class in-vehicle entertainment.”

This new deployment builds on TuneIn’s existing global automotive partnerships with companies including Tesla, Rivian and XPENG. Like the existing partners, TuneIn will now be integrated into the infotainment system of GWM.

TuneIn is available to listeners around the globe through more than 200 connected devices and 14 automotive brands. To learn more about TuneIn, please visit TuneIn.com .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Great Wall Motor:

Great Wall Motor Co., Ltd. is an international multi brand automotive manufacturer based in China. It was founded in 1984. In 2020, the enterprise belonged to the 15 most innovative OEMs in the Connected Car Innovation Index of the Center of Automotive Management (CAM). GWM holds around 29 subsidiaries and employs a workforce exceeding 70,000. The company operates with 500 networks in over 60 countries and has sold more than 1,400,000 vehicles outside its home market. GWM is present in all continents.