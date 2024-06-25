Sustainable Mom and Baby Brands Commit to Tackling Global Plastic Pollution with rePurpose Global

New York , June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rePurpose Global, the leading sustainability action platform, is excited to announce that Dyper, Healthybaby, MegaFood, Earth Mama, Natalist, Needed and Ovum have committed to tackling global plastic pollution. These brands have all calculated their plastic footprint, committed to reducing plastic waste, as well as financed the collection and recovery of plastic waste through rePurpose Global.

A 2021 study from the American Chemical Society shows that infants ingest 15 times more microplastics than adults. This is because babies spend most of their formative years frequently with plastic products and clothing - chewing on items such as dolls, chew toys, bottles, and sippy cups. Furthermore, babies spend their first three years in diapers which are often made with plastics and materials derived from petroleum products. As such, Mom, and Baby brands Dyper, Healthybaby, MegaFood, Earth Mama, Natalist, Needed and Ovum are on a mission to protect and enrich the full potential of every mother and child. By actively reducing plastic products, these brands are trailblazing a new standard of safety that protects a baby from the outside in.

Melinda Olson, Founder & CEO, Earth Mama Organics shared “Earth Mama's mission has always been to offer products that are safe for people and the planet. Beyond using recyclable packaging, it’s in Earth Mama’s DNA to take the next logical step by partnering with rePurpose Global to help remove low-value nature-bound plastic from the environment.”

“We are grateful to be working with mom and baby brands with promising alternatives for plastic products. This not only protects the health of their customers but also combats plastic pollution as we urgently work to create a world with zero plastic pollution,” emphasized Svanika Balasubramanian, CEO of rePurpose Global.

These brands have recovered over 690,000 kgs or 1.5 million pounds of plastic waste from entering natural environments in 6 regions across 3 countries to date. By contributing to rePurpose Global projects Laut Yang Tenang, Hara Kal, Saaf Samudra, Anant Pranay, Sada Shakti and Paraíso de Ballenas, the Mom and Baby brands have also helped build waste management infrastructure that prevents plastic from leaking into nature, accelerates the market for plastic recycling and supports the livelihood of over 1200 waste workers.

rePurpose Global invites you to visit www.repurpose.global for more information on how you can join these brands' fight against plastic pollution for the environment, ocean, and climate.

ABOUT REPURPOSE GLOBAL

rePurpose Global is the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, bringing together brands, consumers, innovators, and policymakers to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis. Through its pioneering solutions across the circular economy value chain, the organization has helped more than 500 companies measure, reduce, and take action on their plastic footprints while driving systems change on a global scale.

rePurpose Impact Projects have recovered over 25 million kilograms of plastic waste from the environment to date, protecting vulnerable coastal regions across the Americas, Africa, and Asia. In doing so, the organization has improved waste management services for millions of people across the world, while positively impacting the lives of thousands of marginalized waste workers.

Founded in 2016, rePurpose Global now employs over 70 full-time team members across offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://repurpose.global/.

