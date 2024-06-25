Global Quartz Market Size To Exceed USD 12.2 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.42%

New York, United States, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Quartz Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.2 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.42% during the projected period.

A naturally occurring mineral composed of silicon and oxygen atoms is called quartz. One of the most abundant and widely distributed minerals on the earth's surface is quartz. The trigonal crystal structure is the basis for the chemical formula of quartz, which is SiO2. Due to its reputation for durability and weather resistance, quartz is a widely used substitute in a variety of industries, including electronics, jewelry, and construction. Significant concentrations of quartz are present in a variety of rocks, including igneous, metamorphic, and sedimentary rocks. Environmental concerns are beginning to exert a significant influence on the quartz industry. As consumer and manufacturer awareness of sustainable living practices grows, there is a growing need for items that are environmentally friendly. Furthermore, because quartz is readily available and easily constructed with minimal waste, it is a very environmentally friendly material to employ. Moreover, quartz's durability prolongs its life, reducing the need for replacement and saving resources. However, the primary barrier to the worldwide market expansion of quartz is its relatively elevated expense. Since most of the quartz produced worldwide is produced in China, it leads the globe in this market. At the moment, any quartz materials imported from China are subject to additional tariffs. Growing costs in certain countries are causing a decline in the use of quartz. This issue is anticipated to hamper the market's expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 199 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Quartz Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Quartz Surface and Tile, High-Purity Quartz, Quartz Glass, Quartz Crystal, Quartz Sand, and Others), By End User (Electronics & Semiconductor, Solar, Buildings & Construction, Optical Fiber & Telecommunication, Automotive, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The quartz surface and tile segment dominate the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on product, the global quartz market is segmented into quartz surface and tile, high-purity quartz, quartz glass, quartz crystal, quartz sand, and others. Among these, the quartz surface and tile segment dominate the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Amethyst is a purple kind of quartz that can be produced by iron and other transition metals in the stone. Amethyst can also be produced when there are extra trace elements present in quartz. Because of its toughness, amethyst is an excellent material to utilize on surfaces and tiles. The strength, ease of maintenance, and resistance to bacteria, stains, and scratches of quartz surfaces make them well-liked.

The electronics & semiconductor segment dominate the global quartz market during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global quartz market is segmented into electronics & semiconductor, solar, buildings & construction, optical fiber & telecommunication, automotive, and others. Among these, the electronics & semiconductor segment dominates the global quartz market during the forecast period. The mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties of quartz are distinct. The manufacturing of semiconductors, the building blocks of many modern products including PCs, smartphones, and Internet of Things gadgets, requires high-purity quartz. Quartz is necessary for preserving timing and synchronization in electrical circuits that use frequency-control oscillators and resonators because of its piezoelectric qualities.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Because of the significant base of quartz manufacturing in North America, the market is expanding. Amethyst is showing up all throughout the United States. The original locations of amethyst include the Mazatzal Mountain region in the Gila and Maricopa Districts, Amethyst Mountain, Texas, Arizona, Red Plume Lakes, and North Carolina. Typically, amethyst is basic in Canada's Ontario and Nova Scotia. Hunder Straight, Ontario is home to the biggest amethyst mine in North America. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the market in this region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The two main driving forces behind the market's expansion are the region's rapid urbanization and industrialization, particularly in countries like China and India. The market is expanding as a result of these advancements, and the existence of large companies is fueling this growth. demand for building supplies, with quartz's durability and beauty being highly prized. The existence of significant companies is fueling the market's expansion. Over the projected period, these factors are expected to propel the quartz market's growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Quartz Market Caesarstone Ltd., Heraeus Holding, Kyocera Corporation, Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd., Sibelco, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Compagine de Saint-Gobain S.A., Jiangsu Pacific Quartz co. Ltd., Momentive Technologies, Quality Quartz Engineering Inc., The Quartz Corporation, Creswick Quartz, HIGH PURITY QUARTZ MATERIALS, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Others Key Vendors.

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting and Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Recent Developments

In Aug 2023, One of the leading suppliers of industrial minerals, Sibelco, has announced a $200 million investment to increase the installed capacity of its HPQ (high purity quartz) facility at Spruce Pine, US, between 2023 and 2025.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global quartz market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Quartz Market, By Product

Quartz Surface and Tile

High-Purity Quartz

Quartz Glass

Quartz Crystal

Quartz Sand

Others

Global Quartz Market, By End User

Electronics & Semiconductor

Solar

Buildings & Construction

Optical Fiber & Telecommunication

Automotive

Others

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



