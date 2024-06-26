Global Urinalysis Market Size To Exceed USD 6.76 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.41%

New York, United States, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Urinalysis Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.99 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.76 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.41% during the projected period.

Urinalysis, the term for urine testing, studies the microscopic, chemical, and optical aspects of your urine. It can involve a variety of tests that identify and measure various chemicals that pass-through urine using a single urine sample. Healthcare practitioners frequently utilize urinalysis as a diagnostic technique to find urinary tract infections (UTIs) and to screen for or keep track of several common health conditions, such as diabetes, kidney disease, and liver disease. The growth in diseases including diabetes, kidney failure, and UTIs which are often linked to sedentary lifestyles and bad eating habits has made urinalysis an increasingly important diagnostic tool. The advent of automated, high-throughput urine analyzers and point-of-care testing technologies, which offer quicker and more accurate results, has revolutionized the urinalysis companies. However, the high cost of urine tests and the lack of access to healthcare in developing countries are the factors that could limit the growth of the urinalysis market. Furthermore, the increasing costs of development resulting from continued automation and advancements in urinalysis may hinder a company's ability to expand.

Browse key industry insights spread across 231 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Urinalysis Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Consumables and Instruments), By Application (Urinary Tract Infections, Kidney Disease, Pregnancy, and Diabetes), By End-User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, and Home Healthcare), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The consumables segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the predicted timeframe.

Based on the product, the global urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Among these, the consumables segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the predicted timeframe. The expansion can be attributed to the increasing frequency of routine checkup cycles, which are being driven by a greater understanding of the advantages of early disease detection. Additionally, the creation of innovative and user-friendly consumables has been influenced by the rapid advancements in technology.

The urinary tract infections segment dominates the global urinalysis market over the predicted timeframe.

Based on the application, the global urinalysis market is segmented into urinary tract infections, kidney disease, pregnancy, and diabetes. Among these, the urinary tract infections segment dominates the global urinalysis market over the predicted timeframe. The need for diagnostic testing may increase due to the widespread prevalence of UTIs worldwide. Urine testing is becoming increasingly important due to growing knowledge of the issues associated with untreated UTIs as well as the advantages of early detection and treatment.

The hospitals segment dominates the global urinalysis market during the predicted timeframe.

Based on the end-user, the global urinalysis market is segmented into clinical laboratories, hospitals, and home healthcare. Among these, the hospitals segment dominates the global urinalysis market during the predicted timeframe. The increasing recognition of urinalysis as the first step in hospital diagnosis for many diseases. The presence of state-of-the-art technologies, like automated urine analyzers for precise diagnosis, and highly skilled personnel in these facilities would bolster the segment demand.

North America dominates the market with the greatest market share during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the greatest market share over the forecast period. North America is expected to have a considerable market position in the global urinalysis market due to the geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic kidney disorders. Chronic renal disease is associated with kidney failure. The introduction of new products, a high concentration of producers or market participants, alliances and acquisitions among notable companies, and an increase in UTIs and chronic renal disorders in the nation are some of the factors driving the growth of the urinalysis market in the United States. Over the anticipated period, these factors grow the market for urinalysis in the North America region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The presence of domestic manufacturers such as VSI Electronics Pvt. Ltd. and Medical Equipment India, the expanding utilization of sophisticated urine analysis services, and a substantial patient population with unfulfilled clinical requirements are some of the primary drivers propelling the expansion of the regional urine analysis market. Over the anticipated period, these factors boost the Asia Pacific region's urinalysis market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global urinalysis market are Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Quidel Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Ekf Diagnostics, Teco Diagnostics, Wama Diagnostica, Abbott, BD, ACON Laboratories Inc., Trinity Biotech, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, ARKRAY unveiled AUTION AI-4510, a cutting-edge automated urine sediment analyzer with built-in capabilities to expedite processes. This is the first sediment system to feature onboard auto dilution, which provides improved accuracy and removes waste.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global urinalysis market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Urinalysis Market, By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Global Urinalysis Market, By Application

Urinary Tract Infections

Kidney Disease

Pregnancy

Diabetes

Global Urinalysis Market, By End-User

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Global Urinalysis Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



