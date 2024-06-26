Global Experts to Convene for the Emerging Technologies for Diagnostics & Liquid Biopsies Conference 2024 in New Orleans (September 26-27th 2024)

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Technologies for Diagnostics & Liquid Biopsies - New Orleans 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Emerging Technologies for Diagnostics & Liquid Biopsies - New Orleans 2024 Conference to be held September 26-27, 2024 in wonderful New Orleans.

The conference brings together academic and industrial researchers as well as industry participants focusing on emerging technologies for the development of diagnostics -- emerging diagnostics tools such as derived from circulating biomarkers, novel biomarker classes, and new paradigms for diagnostics.

The conference is chaired by Professor Dr. Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor and Director, Center of BioModular Multiscale Systems for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas.

The conference welcomes companies focusing on novel biomarker classes as well as those developing new technologies to interrogate these biomarkers and developing tests across different disease classes.

In terms of format, the conference includes invited speakers, sponsored speakers from companies, technology-spotlight presentations, exhibits, posters, and networking events.

Key Conference Topics

Circulating Biomarkers: cfDNA, RNA, EVs, Others

Novel Biomarker Classes for Diagnostics Development

Regulatory Landscape for Diagnostics in the US, circa 2024

Technologies for Deploying Biomarkers into Novel Diagnostics Classes

Conference Speakers

Conference Chair

Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor; Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, Adjunct Professor, Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology, The University of Kansas

Plenary Speakers

Mehmet Toner, Helen Andrus Benedict Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard Medical School, and Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology

Keynote Speakers

Mei He, Associate Professor, University of Florida

Associate Professor, University of Florida David Wong, Felix and Mildred Yip Endowed Chair in Dentistry; Director for UCLA Center for Oral/Head & Neck Oncology Research, University of California-Los Angeles

Felix and Mildred Yip Endowed Chair in Dentistry; Director for UCLA Center for Oral/Head & Neck Oncology Research, University of California-Los Angeles John McDevitt, Chair, Department Biomaterials, New York University College of Dentistry Bioengineering Institute

Chair, Department Biomaterials, New York University College of Dentistry Bioengineering Institute Sunitha Nagrath, Professor of Chemical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Professor of Chemical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Daniel Chiu, A. Bruce Montgomery Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington

A. Bruce Montgomery Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington George Alexandrakis, Professor, Bioengineering Department, University of Texas at Arlington

Professor, Bioengineering Department, University of Texas at Arlington Brian Cunningham, Professor and Intel Alumni Endowed Chair, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Professor and Intel Alumni Endowed Chair, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Danilo Tagle, Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS)

Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS) Adam Hall, Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Wake Forest School of Medicine

Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Wake Forest School of Medicine David Issadore, Professor, University of Pennsylvania

Professor, University of Pennsylvania Lydia Sohn, Almy C. Maynard and Agnes Offield Maynard Chair in Mechanical Engineering, University of California-Berkeley

Almy C. Maynard and Agnes Offield Maynard Chair in Mechanical Engineering, University of California-Berkeley Andrew Godwin, Professor and Division Director, Genomic Diagnostics, Founding Director, Kansas Institute for Precision Medicine, Deputy Director, KU Cancer Center, University of Kansas Medical Center

Professor and Division Director, Genomic Diagnostics, Founding Director, Kansas Institute for Precision Medicine, Deputy Director, KU Cancer Center, University of Kansas Medical Center Tony Hu, Professor and Weatherhead Presidential Chair, Tulane University School of Medicine

Professor and Weatherhead Presidential Chair, Tulane University School of Medicine Shannon Stott, Assistant Professor, Massachusetts General Hospital & Harvard Medical School

Assistant Professor, Massachusetts General Hospital & Harvard Medical School Yong Zeng, Associate Professor, University of Florida

