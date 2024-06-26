U.S. Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Report 2024-2030, Featuring Getinge, Medtronic, W. L. Gore & Associates, LeMaitre, CryoLife, Merit Medical Systems, C.R. Bard and Vascudyne

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Raw Material (Polyester, Polytetrafluoroethylene), Region (West, Midwest), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. hemodialysis vascular grafts market size is anticipated to reach USD 68.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030.

One of the primary drivers of the market is the rising prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD). ESRD is a significant public health concern, with a growing number of patients requiring hemodialysis as a life-sustaining treatment. This increasing patient population drives the demand for hemodialysis vascular grafts to create reliable access to dialysis procedures.







There is a noticeable trend towards minimally invasive procedures in the field of vascular access for hemodialysis. Minimally invasive techniques reduce patient discomfort, recovery time, and complications associated with traditional surgical interventions. As a result, healthcare providers are increasingly adopting hemodialysis vascular grafts that support minimally invasive approaches, driving market growth.



In April 2023, the Aspirex mechanical suction thrombectomy system, which employs 6- and 8-F catheters, was approved by the FDA under 510(k) for use by BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) to remove acute emboli and clots for hemodialysis access to arteriovenous grafts and native arteriovenous fistulas. This device was introduced in 2022 and operates on a three-pronged mechanism mechanical transportation for effective clot removal through the catheter and out of the channel, continuous clot maceration to prevent clogging, and enhanced clot aspiration.



U.S. Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Report Highlights

As the population ages and the prevalence of conditions such as diabetes and hypertension increases, more individuals require hemodialysis, driving the market for vascular grafts.

The polytetrafluoroethylene raw material segment dominated the market with a share of around 45.5% in 2023 and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the benefits associated with the material such as ease of handling, durability, and resistance to infection.

In June 2023, Merit Medical System Inc. acquired a catheter system from Bluegrass Vascular for USD 32.5 million followed with a larger USD 100 million asset purchase from AngioDynamics.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $50.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $68.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. U.S. Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. U.S. Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Raw Material Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market by Raw Material Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Polyester

4.4.2. Polytetrafluoroethylene

4.4.3. Polyurethane

4.4.4. Biological Materials

4.4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2. Human Saphenous & Umbilical Veins

4.4.4.3. Tissue Engineered Materials



Chapter 5. U.S. Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.2. U.S. Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Market by Region Outlook

5.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

5.3.1. West

5.3.2. Midwest

5.3.3. Northeast

5.3.4. Southwest

5.3.5. Southeast



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

6.3.2. Key Customers

6.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

6.4. Company Profiles

Getinge

Medtronic

W. L. Gore & Associates

LeMaitre

CryoLife

Merit Medical Systems

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Vascudyne, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vyawzb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment