Global Data Protection Industry Report 2024-2028: Convergence of Capabilities and Features Leads to Increased Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyberthreats and Escalating Data Centricity Driving Data Protection Industry Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report highlights growth opportunities and trends that will influence the industry through 2028. The data protection industry is undergoing transformation driven by evolving cyber threats, increasing data privacy and handling regulations, and the complexities of the hybrid cloud landscape.



It first examines strategic imperatives for the market and how larger trends, both in IT and business, generally influence the data protection industry. It also looks at the growth metrics, offering a forecast through 2028 and highlighting drivers and restraints that will influence the data protection space through the end of the forecast period.

We also discuss segmentation and the different types of providers that are offering data protection solutions. We end with key growth opportunities for providers in the space to consider as they move forward in the data protection industry.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Protection Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Metrics

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Opportunity Universe

Integration of Cybersecurity Services

Addition of Industry- or Geography-specific Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Integration of Lower-cost Storage Options

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wihc9s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.