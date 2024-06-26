Middle East Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Research 2024-2027: Accelerating Demand Will Transform the Region's Defense Space - Military TUAVs Over Traditional Strategic Platforms

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Growth Opportunities, 2024 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analysis examines the military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry in the Middle East in light of the rapid evolution of drone technology and the dynamic nature of modern warfare. As UAV proliferation intensifies among GCC members and prime regional adversary Iran, budget allocations continue to increase.



Efforts to localize UAV manufacturing will continue in a way that could reshape the regional competitive landscape, threatening to challenge the US and Israeli hegemony.



UAV technology is becoming more pervasive, ranging from mini and micro tactical aerial solutions for asymmetric urban warfare and infantry corps aerial support to strategic MALE and HALE platforms for long-range and high-altitude missions. Traditional defense companies, along with emerging UAV vendors from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Israel are expected to win large contracts in the Middle East to develop, test, and manufacture multi-mission UAV systems, including commercial-oriented technologies that address specific operational needs.



This analysis identifies industry trends and includes a broad discussion of the factors driving and restraining growth in this space. It also provides an overview of the competitive landscape, main domain programs, leading contracts in the region, and growth opportunities.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growing Demand for Military TUAVs Over Traditional Strategic Platforms

Maritime (Ship) Military UAVs

Saudi-Israeli Normalization to Affect the Competitive Landscape

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in the Middle East Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Industry

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Middle East Military UAV Industry

Ecosystem

Purpose and Overview

Military UAV Industry Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Evolving Concept of Operations

Industry Overview

Middle East Military UAV Projection

Leading Middle East Military UAV Platforms by Category

Leading Military UAV Countries in the Region

Saudi Arabia (KSA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Israel

Leading Regional Military UAV Contracts

Leading Regional Partnerships

Appendix

NATO Military UAV Classification

Partial List of Abbreviations

Best Practices Recognition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h57wmb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.