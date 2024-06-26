Awilco Drilling Plc: Settlement of Arbitration Cases and end date of warrants exercise period - Update

Further to the stock exchange release of 19 June 2024 from Awilco Drilling PLC ("Awilco Drilling") regarding the settlement of the arbitration cases, the Company can now confirm that the settlement amount of USD 57.0 million has been received.



According to the warrant deed dated 30 June 2023, the end date for the exercise of the issued warrants will therefore be 27 September 2024. In order to exercise warrants, fill out the attached form of exercise notice and send it to ch@awilcodrilling.com no later than 27 September 2024.

Aberdeen, 26 June 2024





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

