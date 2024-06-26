Asia-Pacific Power and Energy Outlook 2024: Offshore Is the Key to Regional Wind Power Growth, Coal Remains Strong in ASEAN, Strong Investments in Grid Modernization

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Power and Energy Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis assesses the power and energy market in Asia-Pacific. The primary focus is power generation, but grids, energy storage, hydrogen, and the role of fossils are included in the trends section.
Asia-Pacific encompasses diverse countries, from highly developed economies, such as South Korea and Japan, to under-developed ones such as Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar. Decarbonization is the stated priority for wealthier East Asian states, although most of them will remain heavily dependent on fossil fuels for a significant portion of their electricity because their energy transition plans are not aggressive enough to change the industry dynamics. In Southeast Asia's case, power demand growth is strong, and the average age of fossil plants is below 13 years.
The region's countries will need substantially larger global financial support beyond what is promised to close those plants in the next 15 years. For Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific, renewable energy dominates investment. All three regions will invest greatly in grid infrastructure to try and improve resiliency and access to renewable energy, but this alone will not be enough.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Digitalization Will Strengthen Power Resiliency and Reliability
- Rooftop Solar Deployment Accelerates
- Net-zero Energy Transition Commitments Drive Market Opportunities
- Microgrids for Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading
Key Market Trends
- Ambitious Targets Lead RE Progress
- Offshore Is the Key to Regional Wind Power Growth
- Japan and South Korea Reengage with Nuclear Power
- Coal Remains Strong in ASEAN
- Growth in Sustainable Thermal Solutions
- The Future of Gas
- Microgrids Will Become Mainstream
- Strong Investments in Grid Modernization
- Smart Metering Accelerates
- Slow Short-term Growth for Hydrogen
- Distributed Intelligence Drives Data Center Investment
- Storage Will Be Essential for Grid Flexibility and Renewable Integration
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- Top Predictions for 2024
- Top 5 Country Markets
Transformation in the APAC Power Industry
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the APAC Power and Energy Industry
Ecosystem
- Research Scope
- What Does the Power Sector Outlook Report Include?
Growth Generator
- APAC Power Industry Investment Forecast
- Power Generation Capacity Forecast
- Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- Annual Power Generation Investment by Country
Growth Generator: Power Generation Investment: Top 5 Country Markets
- Australia - Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Australia - Power Generation Market Analysis
- Australia - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- Indonesia - Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Indonesia - Power Generation Market Analysis
- Indonesia - Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated
- Japan - Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Japan - Power Generation Market Analysis
- Japan - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- South Korea - Power Generation Investment Forecast
- South Korea - Power Generation Market Analysis
- South Korea - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
- Vietnam - Power Generation Investment Forecast
- Vietnam - Power Generation Market Analysis
- Vietnam - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated
Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Abbreviations And Acronyms Used
Best Practices Recognition
