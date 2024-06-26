Asia-Pacific Power and Energy Outlook 2024: Offshore Is the Key to Regional Wind Power Growth, Coal Remains Strong in ASEAN, Strong Investments in Grid Modernization

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Power and Energy Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analysis assesses the power and energy market in Asia-Pacific. The primary focus is power generation, but grids, energy storage, hydrogen, and the role of fossils are included in the trends section.



Asia-Pacific encompasses diverse countries, from highly developed economies, such as South Korea and Japan, to under-developed ones such as Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar. Decarbonization is the stated priority for wealthier East Asian states, although most of them will remain heavily dependent on fossil fuels for a significant portion of their electricity because their energy transition plans are not aggressive enough to change the industry dynamics. In Southeast Asia's case, power demand growth is strong, and the average age of fossil plants is below 13 years.

The region's countries will need substantially larger global financial support beyond what is promised to close those plants in the next 15 years. For Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific, renewable energy dominates investment. All three regions will invest greatly in grid infrastructure to try and improve resiliency and access to renewable energy, but this alone will not be enough.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Digitalization Will Strengthen Power Resiliency and Reliability

Rooftop Solar Deployment Accelerates

Net-zero Energy Transition Commitments Drive Market Opportunities

Microgrids for Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading

Key Market Trends

Ambitious Targets Lead RE Progress

Offshore Is the Key to Regional Wind Power Growth

Japan and South Korea Reengage with Nuclear Power

Coal Remains Strong in ASEAN

Growth in Sustainable Thermal Solutions

The Future of Gas

Microgrids Will Become Mainstream

Strong Investments in Grid Modernization

Smart Metering Accelerates

Slow Short-term Growth for Hydrogen

Distributed Intelligence Drives Data Center Investment

Storage Will Be Essential for Grid Flexibility and Renewable Integration

Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

Top Predictions for 2024

Top 5 Country Markets

Transformation in the APAC Power Industry

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the APAC Power and Energy Industry

Ecosystem

Research Scope

What Does the Power Sector Outlook Report Include?

Growth Generator

APAC Power Industry Investment Forecast

Power Generation Capacity Forecast

Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

Annual Power Generation Investment by Country

Growth Generator: Power Generation Investment: Top 5 Country Markets

Australia - Power Generation Investment Forecast

Australia - Power Generation Market Analysis

Australia - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

Indonesia - Power Generation Investment Forecast

Indonesia - Power Generation Market Analysis

Indonesia - Power Generation Installed Capacity & Electricity Generated

Japan - Power Generation Investment Forecast

Japan - Power Generation Market Analysis

Japan - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

South Korea - Power Generation Investment Forecast

South Korea - Power Generation Market Analysis

South Korea - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

Vietnam - Power Generation Investment Forecast

Vietnam - Power Generation Market Analysis

Vietnam - Power Generation Installed Capacity and Electricity Generated

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Abbreviations And Acronyms Used

Best Practices Recognition

